Kermit the Frog delivered 3 pieces of advice to college grads in iconic commencement speech
We all need to "leap together."
Certain graduating classes get major bragging rights for snagging celebrities to perform pretty epic commencement speeches. From Arnold Schwarzenegger’s meditation on what it means to be “self made,” to Taylor Swift’s advice about overcoming mistakes, some icons truly know how to make this milestone, well…iconic.
However, you’d be hard pressed to find a better commencement speech than the one given to the 2025 class at University of Maryland (UMD), Muppet creator Jim Henson's alma mater, delivered by the one and only Kermit the Frog.
After all, the distinguished amphibian has racked up many laurels, including "best-selling author," "Peabody Award winner," "international superstar," "friend to all creatures" and "champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible."
But regardless of his notable accolades, the famous frog shared some trul sage word of wisdom about three things “close to his heart”:
“Finding your people”
Kermit credited Henson, who could “always see the spark in someone” for teaching him this lesson. Kermit talked about the importance of creating a tribe not just of like-minded individuals, but of those whose differences offered fresh perspectives.
“…which is why you’ll see me hanging out with a bear and a pig and a penguin and a prawn, and, uh, whatever Gonzo is,”Kermit joked.
Why is finding you people so important? Easy. “Because, life is not a solo act…it’s a big, messy, delightful ensemble piece, especially when you’re with your people.”
“Taking the leap”
This point wasn’t just about chasing after your dreams, but of taking your people on the ride with you.
“Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side. Because, life is better when we leap together.”
“Making connections”
On the flipside, her Kermit talked about the importance of not just staying connected to your people, but of staying connected to your dreams, “no matter how big” or “impossible” they seem.
“The truth is dreams are how we figure out where we want to go. And life is how we get there.” After all, as Kermit noted, “life's like a movie, write your own ending. Keep believing, keep pretending.”
Then of course, the speech concluded with a "Rainbow Connection" sing-along. Because why wouldn't it?
Take it from Kermit: stay connected to the things and people that light you up, and don’t be afraid to take that leap.
Watch the full speech below.
