Why Kate Winslet doubling down on her aging face and body matters now more than ever
In her 30s, it was admirable. At 50, it's revolutionary.
Kate Winslet has been speaking out about problematic beauty standards since she landed her first major film role in Titanic in 1997 and faced ridiculous criticism for her body size and shape. Now, at age 50, the award-winning actress has a long string of professional successes under her belt and has become an icon of aging for women everywhere.
Winslet has long advocated for aging naturally, letting wrinkles happen, and embracing the beauty in older faces and bodies. That was an admirable mindset when she was in her 30s. But I have to say, as a woman who is also 50, living that mindset now feels downright revolutionary.
It's one thing to advocate for natural aging before you see the signs on your own face. It's another once the wrinkles arrive.
Part of what makes Winslet such a solid spokesperson for aging naturally is that she is actually doing it. She's past the first major physical aging burst, which happens in our mid-40s, and we are watching her embrace her changing face in real time. We see lines and wrinkles that weren't there a decade ago and no attempt to hide them. We can actually see that she's a 50-year-old woman, which she says is exactly the point.
"Looking like a normal person, having a face that moves, having all the wrinkles that my 50 years hopefully show, that matters a great deal because, again, I want to lead by example," she told Evie Magazine. "I want for young women to look at my body, my face, and go 'Oh, that's a normal one,' you know? There might not be that many of us being the normal ones, but it's important and it matters. And I know that the women in my industry that I admire the most of all, they're completely normal, gorgeous, beautiful women at the age of 70, 75, 80, and it's reassuring that we have those people to look up to."
Winslet has made no secret of the fact that she thinks women get more beautiful as they get older. “Our faces become more of who we are, they sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, more history,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in an interview in 2024. Shifting the way we perceive aging features is everything, and Winslet continues to beat this drum.
Aged hands.Canva Photos
“My favorite thing is when your hands get old,” she recently told The Sunday Times. “That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70, and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.”
She takes a staunch, unapologetic stance against surgery, injections, and drugs that make all women look the same.
Thanks in large part to social media, there seems to be a push for women to look like filtered photos in real life. As a result, surgical procedures, Botox and fillers, weight-loss drugs, and other things that have become more and more popular to meet ever-shifting beauty standards.
“It is devastating," Winslet told The Sunday Times, referring to women on the red carpet injecting things into their faces and lips, making them all look the same. "If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it’s frightening. And it’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape — but then so many people are on weight-loss drugs. It’s so varied. Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves. And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f***ing chaos out there.”
And it's not just in Hollywood. Winslet talked about a young woman she saw on a BBC news article who "looked like a cartoon."
“You do not actually know what that person looks like," she said. "From the eyebrows to mouth to lashes to hair, that young woman is scared to be herself. What idea of perfection are people aspiring to? I blame social media and its effect on mental health.”
It's not just about embracing aging features. It's about being able to express emotions the way humans do.
One of the coolest things about humans is our ability to show emotion through our faces. The subtleties of our facial muscles and movements can tell people if we're pleased or pensive, annoyed or elated, frustrated or flabbergasted. When women fill their faces full of muscle relaxants and things that smooth out all of our lines, we lose some of the expressiveness that makes us human.
Too much plastic surgery creates expressionless faces. Photo credit: Canva
It's understandable to feel reticent about getting older. It's not just about beauty standards or vanity; it can legitimately feel alarming to look in the mirror and be reminded of your physical mortality. And sometimes we just want to look on the outside the way we feel inside, which is often younger than our physical age. But a lot of the filtered-face push is social pressure, and it's become normalized for women to go to extreme measures to "perfect" their appearance. That is, as Winslet says, "terrifying," especially when the end result is a loss of uniqueness, a loss of human expression, and a uniform look that's supposed to be beautiful but just feels fake.
Women can and should make their own choices about how to handle their own aging, but seeing Kate Winslet unabashedly embracing her face and body as she ages gives us all some inspiring and refreshing food for thought.
Winslet stars in and directed the 2025 film Goodbye June. Watch the trailer here:
