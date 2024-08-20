How going 'demure' helped this TikTokker pay for the rest of her gender transition
Becoming a viral sensation changed her life.
Seemingly overnight, everyone went “demure.”
This is thanks to a video posted on Aug 2nd by a woman named Jools Lebron, where she showed folks how she preps to arrive at work in a “very demure, very mindful” way by essentially taking care of her appearance—makeup done, wig laid, smell-good stuff spritzed. You get the idea. No sloppy sweats for this gal.
Pretty soon, due to her initial clip’s popularity, Lebron began spinning up ways to go do all kinds of things demurely. Turns out, everything from ordering food to saying “no” to drama can be done in a “demure” way.
This would start a full blown “demure” movement. People began showing their own “demure interpretations of everyday events. One person, for example, shared her “demure” book reading strategy.
“I don’t use random items like receipts as bookmarks. No, no, no. I use a real bookmark, very cutesie, very demure,” she said. “I don’t crane my neck left and right just to see the words in the corners. No, I crack the spine and now I can read comfortably. Very demure, very mindful.”
Meanwhile, someone else apparently eats Chipotle “demurely” by eating half her burrito bow so that the other half remains perfectly intact.
Even celebrities like Penn Badgely from “You,” Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez joined in.
@jlo Very demure … very mindful
♬ original sound - JLO
And the best part is that beyond getting fifteen minutes of viral fame, Lebron is now able to make her gender transition dreams come true.
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, Lebron, who identifies as transgender, shared that becoming a viral sensation has taken her from being a cashier to getting flown across the country to host events, and finally being able to finance the rest of her transition.
Encouraging others to express themselves online, Lebron said “maybe you should make the videos…TikTok changed my life,” while quipping “I finally said it without crying!”
“You see how she never gave up? Very demure,” one person wrote, while another echoed, “See how she encourages clothes towards success? Very mindful, very demure, very community minded.”
“Hope your transition goes smoothly and very demure,” wrote another person.
And in a subsequent video, Lebron didn’t succeed at holding back tears as she shared how “overwhelmed” with gratitude for the positive response she’s received.
According to Merriam Webster, the word “demure” first began as a descriptive term for someone modest or reserved, and/or naturally shy. But over time, the definition has shifted slightly to be more synonymous with coy. A demure kind of modesty is more of an affectation than a sincere expression.
And now, thanks to Lebron, “demure” has evolved to mean something else—not least of which being the special connection it has to her trans identity.
@joolieannie #fyp #demure @OAKCHA @Paul | Fragrance Influencer ♬ original sound - Jools Lebron
"When I did start making TikToks, I found more girls like me. I found girls who are plus size who are trans, who are having the same experiences that come uniquely with that set of combinations," she told "CBS Mornings."
For Lebron, “demure” is about so much more than a classy appearance. What’s more, she hopes it continues to be used as a mantra anyone can use to bring a little more positivity to themselves, and to the collective.
"Your demure is what it means to you. It's being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world."
To all folks just trying to be their most demure self—keep at it. You never know who you’ll inspire with your authenticity.