Iowa sports reporter can't hide how he really feels about having to cover Iowa blizzard
'This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show.'
Some people live where the air hurts their faces, and while some are perfectly happy living and playing in snowmen's favorite weather, others are not. There's nothing like being grumpy about weather you can't control, but someone having to be out in it against their will escalates the irritation to a whole new level.
When sports reporter Mark Woodley was called in to cover the weather, he seemed justifiably annoyed that his assignment was to be outside to tell people of the impending blizzard in Iowa. Woodley made it pretty clear from the moment the cameras started rolling that he was indeed not a winter weather person and the result is hilarious.
The reporter could not contain his sarcasm and questioned why he needed to be outside in the cold to tell other people not to go outside in the cold. He's not wrong. I've often wondered why we need to see a weather man hanging onto a light pole for dear life to tell the general public not to go outside in a hurricane. I guess the reporters are just as confused as we are.
Woodley wasn't amused by this inconvenient detail of his morning assignment and put together a compilation of all of his complaints that have now gone viral on Twitter. He even expressed his confusion when he found out there was actually news being reported at 3:30 a.m. As a sports reporter, there likely has never been a need for him to be awake, let alone report anything, before the sun came up.
In the caption of his now-viral Twitter status he wrote, "This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show." The compilation starts out strong with a snarky remark from Woodley when his co-worker, who was nice and toasty inside the studio, asked how he was feeling out there. The disgruntled sports reporter replied, "Again, the same way I felt about eight minutes ago when you asked me that same question, Ryan."
Yikes! Here's to hoping Woodley is home thawing out and can stick to covering sports, or at least get to stay inside the studio. But in all seriousness, his responses were not only funny but real.
Watch the entire compilation of his snarkiest moments below:
This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg— Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022