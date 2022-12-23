+
Humor

Iowa sports reporter can't hide how he really feels about having to cover Iowa blizzard

'This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show.'

Iowa sports reporter's hilariously sarcastic winter storm coverage.

Some people live where the air hurts their faces, and while some are perfectly happy living and playing in snowmen's favorite weather, others are not. There's nothing like being grumpy about weather you can't control, but someone having to be out in it against their will escalates the irritation to a whole new level.

When sports reporter Mark Woodley was called in to cover the weather, he seemed justifiably annoyed that his assignment was to be outside to tell people of the impending blizzard in Iowa. Woodley made it pretty clear from the moment the cameras started rolling that he was indeed not a winter weather person and the result is hilarious.

The reporter could not contain his sarcasm and questioned why he needed to be outside in the cold to tell other people not to go outside in the cold. He's not wrong. I've often wondered why we need to see a weather man hanging onto a light pole for dear life to tell the general public not to go outside in a hurricane. I guess the reporters are just as confused as we are.

Woodley wasn't amused by this inconvenient detail of his morning assignment and put together a compilation of all of his complaints that have now gone viral on Twitter. He even expressed his confusion when he found out there was actually news being reported at 3:30 a.m. As a sports reporter, there likely has never been a need for him to be awake, let alone report anything, before the sun came up.

In the caption of his now-viral Twitter status he wrote, "This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show." The compilation starts out strong with a snarky remark from Woodley when his co-worker, who was nice and toasty inside the studio, asked how he was feeling out there. The disgruntled sports reporter replied, "Again, the same way I felt about eight minutes ago when you asked me that same question, Ryan."

Yikes! Here's to hoping Woodley is home thawing out and can stick to covering sports, or at least get to stay inside the studio. But in all seriousness, his responses were not only funny but real.

Watch the entire compilation of his snarkiest moments below:

Joy

28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world

An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.

via Pixabay

A cruise ship floating on azure waters.

Living the rest of your life on a cruise ship seems like the dream of the ultra-rich. You wake up every morning and have an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Spend the afternoon hanging out by the pool or touring a fantastic city such as Rome or Dubrovnik.

At night, have a drink in the lounge watching a comedian or a jazz band, then hit the sack and do it all over again the next day. Seems too good to be true for the average person, right? Think again.

Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Wells of San Diego told CNBC that he can make it happen because it’s cheaper than living onshore in Southern California and he gets to see the world. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells told CNBC.

Pop Culture

Police get the laugh of their lives after called to arrest a 'naked' man on someone’s lawn

It was America's favorite cousin.

via WDRB

Body cam footage from the Shepherdsville Police Department.

The Shepherdsville, Kentucky, police dispatcher’s call to officers sounded serious. "We have a male standing outside," the dispatcher said, according to WDRB. "He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs."

However, when the police arrived at the home, they couldn’t keep a straight face because it was clear that someone had mistaken a Christmas display featuring Cousin Eddie of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” for an actual predator.

"Umm...it's gonna be 'Uncle Eddie,'" the responding officer told the dispatcher, after arriving on the scene and realizing that there wasn’t any crime being committed. He was off on the name by a generation but that’s fine. Eddie was an uncle to the Griswold children, Rusty and Audrey.

“Never a dull moment,” Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin told WDRB.

Health

Psychologist explains why everyone feels exhausted right now and it makes so much sense

Psychologist Naomi Holdt beautifully explained what's behind the overarching exhaustion people are feeling and it makes perfect sense.

Photo by Jamie Street on Unsplash

It seems like most people are feeling wiped out these days. There's a reason for that.

We're about to wrap up year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's been a weird ride, to say the least. These years have been hard, frustrating, confusing and tragic, and yet we keep on keeping on.

Except the keeping on part isn't quite as simple as it sounds. Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc, we've sort of collectively decided to move on, come what may. This year has been an experiment in normalcy, but one without a testable hypothesis or clear design. And it's taken a toll. So many people are feeling tired, exhausted, worn thin ("like butter scraped over too much bread," as Bilbo Baggins put it) these days.

But why?

Joy

Texas high school swimmer beats record set by Michael Phelps

'I’m just left speechless to be compared to the GOAT.'

Photo by Brian Matangelo on Unsplash

Texas high school swimmer beats NAG record set by Michael Phelps.

You don't have to be into the Olympics or even into swimming in general to know who Michael Phelps is. His record-shattering proclivity is well known around the globe and as the most decorated swimmer, with 28 Olympic medals, he's earned his name recognition.

Just so happens, there's a Texas teen who is eyeing Phelps' records and took a break from his studies to break one. Maximus Williamson, a sophomore at Keller High School near Fort Worth, Texas, has had his heart set on breaking the Olympian's record since 2021, but came up short that year. This year, with another strong swimmer flanking him and coming up fast, he channeled his inner fish apparently because he shattered Phelps' national age group (15-16) record in the 400-yard individual medley—one of the toughest of the swim races.

In 2002, a 16-year-old Phelps set the NAG record for 400-yard IM with a time of 3:42.08; and Williamson came in at 3:39.83, breaking the 20-year record, according to a press release from the Keller Independent School District. Williamson, who swims for the Keller High School swim team, was competing in the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition in Austin and swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club at the time. "Breaking 40 [seconds] was a goal for me. I was so close to it last year … I think that's what pushed me the most," said the 16-year-old phenom.

Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

From preschool philosophers to peek-a-boo parrots to dancing daddies, here's this week's roundup of joy.

studioroman/Canva, @nancylestock/TikTok,@katyrobinbird/Instagram

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.

Here we are at the end of another year on this beautiful rock hurtling through space and, as always, it's been an eventful one.

We started the year with everyone obsessed with Wordle, then congratulated the guy who created it for his million-dollar deal with The New York Times. Russia invaded Ukraine and we witnessed the world rally behind the Ukrainian people. We said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, the world's second-longest reigning monarch. We said hello to galaxies we'd never seen before, thanks to the James Webb telescope.

As we head into 2023, let's remind ourselves that, no matter what the people who profit off of polarization try to sell us, there is far more that unites us than divides us. Our human family may have hard problems to solve, but look how far we've come. There's so much we can do when we recognize our oneness and work together to make our world a better place.

Parenting

Mom reveals strangers' unsolicited parenting advice caused extreme anxiety

Other moms joined in by sharing their own stories.

Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash

Mom reveals strangers' unsolicited parenting advice caused anxiety.

What is it about birthing a human that makes other people feel the need to offer you advice you didn't ask for? It's one thing to hear it from family members or friends, but some of the most condescending advice comes from strangers on the street or on the internet.

One mom's experience with unsolicited advice from strangers caused her to have extreme anxiety about leaving the house. In the video, TikTok creator Young Mi Mayer explains that the young mom in the video she stitched was being yelled at by a stranger for not having a jacket on her toddler.

She breaks down how babies and toddler are experts in communicating with their mom when they're uncomfortable, and says to her followers, "If you don't have kids you might not know this but like, children of that age, babies and toddlers are biologically built to express any level of discomfort and pain to their mother."

