In just 37 seconds, you'll see why beauty standards are still so ridiculous

via Global Democracy

A video created by Global Democracy in 2011 shows how a female model with a normal, healthy body can be quickly transformed into something physically unattainable with just a few mouse strokes.

The video was part of a campaign to have mandatory disclaimers on all airbrushed photos of models because of the negative psychological effect the images have on young girls.


Body Evolution - Model Before and After www.youtube.com


Although the video is almost 10-years-old, the issue has only become worse with the advent of social media platforms such as Instagram that present unattainable images of Photoshopped women to young girls.

Instagram draws young women to "compare themselves against unrealistic, largely curated, filtered and Photoshopped versions of reality," Matt Keracher, author of a 2017 report on social media's effect young people's mental health.

Although new media platforms have created a tidal wave of Photoshopped images of unattainable beauty, there have been some efforts to help curb the amount of digital manipulation in the media.

Since then, France and Israel have both passed laws that require photos of digitally manipulated models in the media to have a disclaimer.

popular

