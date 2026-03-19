Therapist explains surprisingly scientific reason we never stop loving the songs from our youth

If you never seem to get tired of blasting the same handful of early 2000s songs—maybe the emo tones of My Chemical Romance or something a little more upbeat and ’90s like *NSYNC—it’s not just you.

It’s no longer a mystery why so many of us seem to be “stuck” on the music we listened to as teens. Our musical tastes may evolve over time, and we always have room for new favorites (and a seemingly endless capacity in our brains for catchy lyrics), but there’s something about the songs of our youth that just hits different.

What’s behind the phenomenon

A therapist is going viral for explaining this phenomenon perfectly. It’s not just nostalgia, she says. It’s neuroscience. Singing along to your teenage throwback songs is good for your brain. Photo credit: Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

Nikki Roy is a therapist from Canada who specializes in helping her clients with “self esteem, confidence, identity, emotion work (lots of anger), living authentically, creating a life of alignment, and breaking free from the oppressive systems the world operates on,” according to an interview with CanvasRebel.

She uses her vast social media following to break down big, complex topics in bite-sized ways that can reach and help a lot of people.

Recently, she tackled a concept she calls “neural nostalgia.”

“This is actually really well-researched,” she says in a recent Instagram Reel. “The research found that the music you listen to as an adolescent or teenager actually imprinted on your brain and nervous system differently than music you’ll ever listen to at any other time in your life.”

She goes on to explain that when you’re a teenager, the pathways in your brain are still being built. The blueprint is still being developed, and it can be influenced by the music you listen to regularly. When you’re an adult and hear the music that, quite literally, “built you,” a lot of things come rushing to the surface.

“Dopamine, seratonin, all those things start rushing back,” Roy says. “You literally feel it in your gut. That specific music does something to you.” View this post on Instagram

According to Marble Wellness, “When we listen to music from our youth, several brain regions become active.” These include:

The hippocampus, where memories are formed and retrieved

The amygdala, which regulates emotions

The prefrontal cortex, which manages complex cognitive behaviors

Reward centers

It’s no wonder that our entire brain and mood can light up just a few notes into one of our favorite throwback songs.

“Music is my safe space”

Roy says she likes to use neural nostalgia as a coping skill in her own life. She uses throwback tunes to boost her mood or process difficult emotions.

“My car and music is my safe space,” she says. “And the music that got you through an especially hard time during that age, is probably always going to hit.”

Fellow Millennials are feeling seen in the comments:

“I have been listening to all the millennial jams lately and it has made my life so much lighter!”

“When ‘it just hits different’ is backed by science”

“When I was a kid I used to wonder why old people prefer to listen to their ‘old’ music when there’s so many good new music to listen to, now as and adult I fully get it”

“yessss, i’ve been catching the sunset by the beach every evening in my ‘95 jeep with the top down blaring 90s R&B & 80s rock. i feel so whole. everything is like a nostalgic hug”

“play your grandparents tunes from their teenage years too. they’ll light up” View this post on Instagram

“Still knew every word”

Some folks were fascinated by the fact that they could remember the lyrics of songs they hadn’t heard in 20 or 30 years.

“I turned 38 yesterday and listened to the Space Jam soundtrack while I ran errands,” one commenter noticed. “Still knew every word but couldn’t remember my shopping list I wrote 30 mins before.”

Song lyrics stick in our brains and are notoriously easy to remember. Musical melodies act as a “scaffolding” that helps us fill in the blanks, and the way music triggers emotions makes the words more memorable than other pieces of information.

Those songs that imprinted on our brains while they were still developing? Their lyrics are so deeply embedded that they may never leave us, which is pretty incredible.

In fact, this phenomenon may one day be useful for treating Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other memory diseases.

More generally, neural nostalgia has a ton of benefits, according to Marble Wellness. Listening to the songs you loved as a teen can boost your mood, reduce stress, and even lessen feelings of loneliness. Even more powerfully, it can connect you to a sense of your authentic self—to who you were before the world shaped you, and to all the versions of yourself that came before and after.

It’s heavy and complicated, but you know it when you feel it.