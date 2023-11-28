Iliza Schlesinger's hilarious rant just might unite Gen Zers and millennials
The 40-year-old comedian begs for the younger generation to cut millennials some slack.
Generational differences have long been the bread and butter of TikTok humor, but lately, millennials have been a prime target for their younger Gen Z counterparts.
Clips of Gen Zers mocking stereotypical millennial behavior, otherwise known as “millennial core” is particularly popular—everything from a millennial’s affinity for skinny jeans and self-deprecating humor to their love of the word “adulting” is current fodder for ridicule.
Things have gotten so heated that millennials have, as the kids say, begun serving clapbacks—accusing Gen Zers of acting superior, nihilistic and completely disconnected due to their over-reliance on social media.
But earlier this month, comedian and self-described “elder millennial” Iliza Schlesinger went viral for her rallying cry for both generations to unite. It’s a delightful blend of unhinged and insightful that Schlesinger has truly mastered.
Shlesinger began her onstage bit by asking which of her audience members were Gen Z. After getting a modest cheer in response, she quipped "not so bold outside of a TikTok comment section, are we?"
She then went into her message to Gen Z “from millennials,” using her signature high pitched goblin shrieks to list out all the ways the younger generation has been “not nice”—like calling millennials “cheugy,” aka outdated, and making fun of side-parts.
But instead of attacking Gen Z back, Shlesinger pleaded for mercy.
"You're angry, and I get that. We are angry too, but we have heartburn and our backs hurt, but we are right there with you!” she exclaimed, pointing out that both Gen Zers and millennials were thrust into financial hardship, hustle culture and a housing crisis against their will.
She even argued that Gen Z simply targeted millennials because they were the only two age groups who heavily use social media, dubbing it “violence by proximity.”
Urging for the verbal attacks to stop, Schlesinger reminded Gen Zers that millennials should be seen as the cool older sibling, rather than an overbearing parent.
"Never forget, we forged social media. Never forget that we walked on Instagram so you could run on TikTok,” she said, begging Gen Z to just “be nice” to millennials because they’re “allies”…and because millennials are exhausted.
@ilizas Millennials walked on Instagram so Gen Z could run on TikTok 🏃♀️ #standup #genz #millennial #eldermillennial ♬ original sound - iliza
Turns out—Schlesinger just might get her wish. The clip garnered 8.8 million views online, with tons of encouragement from Gen Zers.
"Love you millennials!" one wrote.
Another noted, "It's the younger Gen Z that hates on millennials older Gen Z stands proudly with millennials.”
Many agreed that, at the very least, the fighting should be put to a stop in order to join forces against Gen Alpha, the next generation to decide what’s cool and what’s lame.
We can’t stop the clock, but maybe we can stop the violence. May TikTok be a place of intergenerational harmony. I know…what a millennial thing to say.