A husband wrote a funny song asking someone to hire his unemployed wife. It paid off.
"This is the most romantic thing I've ever seen."
Life can be especially frustrating these days for job seekers. Economic uncertainty from tariffs and a decline in manufacturing has reshaped the labor market, while artificial intelligence has diminished many entry-level roles. To add to that, applying for jobs has become far more competitive.
"Candidates are feeling like they're in an arms race with each other around how many jobs you apply to," Jon Stross, the president and co-founder of Greenhouse, tells CNBC. "You hear people on social media saying, 'Oh, I applied to 150 jobs.' And so you feel pressure that if you're not applying to tons of jobs, you're falling behind. All of this is just creating more and more anxiety and angst."
Man writes a song to get his wife a job
After his wife, Nicolette, lost her job as an attorney, a musician who goes by the name Empty Heaven sat down at his keyboard to do what he does best: write her a song. Empty Heaven is known on Cameo for writing "short tunes about anything people ask me to."
My lawyer wife is looking for work; I am helping the only way I am qualified to do so.
The song lyrics
Somebody hire my wife
My wife is an attorney
She's a lot smarter than me
She's looking for legal work in Chicago or remote
At legal writing, she's the GOAT
Let me tell you her experience
She's done appeals, vehicular, animal cruelty, and SVU
I swear to God, if you hire her, she'll be a great addition to your crew
Somebody hire my wife
She's worked government and private
She's got a real great mindset
She's the f**king light of my life
Maybe I can help this way
Comment your email, and she'll send you a resume
The song went viral, and job opportunities poured in
The song did its job, going viral and racking up more than 1.5 million views. Three days later, Empty Heaven shared a follow-up video revealing that he and his wife were blown away by the support they received.
UPDATE. My little "Somebody Hire My Wife" song has exceeded all expectations…especially for Nicolette. I provided some fabulous updates in the video (and actually got her involved in it for a second). Please DM any and all leads in Chicago you may have! We have covered an insane amount of ground for 3 days, but the hunt continues. Also, sorry about any DMs or comments involving needing a lawyer PERSONALLY; she actually doesn't have her own practice and is more of a staff attorney/counsel/legal writer!
The musician wrote on the video:
"The response was incredible and totally unprecedented. I've been flooded with DMs in the best way, with people that want to connect with her and lend a hand. Contacts have been established, interviews and phone calls have been scheduled, and while she's still applying on her own, and it would've happened anyway on her own merit, this has been a major, major help. No attorney gets hired in 3 days, ever, so she is still looking and applying."
It's terrific to see such an unconventional job-hunting approach do so well. It's also sweet to see a husband go all out for his wife.
"This is the most romantic thing I've ever seen," a commenter wrote.
"Do you know what this shows?" another person added. "His wife has a strong and positive relationship at home, so you know his wife will be focused on the work and not the drama at home. Just putting that out there for anyone thinking about bringing her on!"
When you're living in uncertain times, it often takes some out-of-the-box thinking to get ahead. Empty Heaven's TikToks are a great example of making the most of what you have to get by during tough times.