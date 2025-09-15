British woman creates website to help at-risk Americans leave the U.S.
The site matches people to countries that best fit their needs.
In recent years, the number of American citizens leaving the U.S. has increased, especially over the past 12 months, as marginalized groups feel increasingly unsafe.
Charlotte Richards, a British woman who started a series called "Letters from America" on social media, has recently launched a website for those looking to flee the country.
To some, the word "flee" may seem extreme, but it seems clear from some of her letters that there are Americans who are living in fear for their safety.
Richards says that she wanted to do something to help people who wanted to find a way to exit the U.S to a country that would be more accepting of them.
A child carries a passport along with her suitcase. Photo credit: Canva
This led to her working with individuals across the globe from different races, sexual orientations, genders, and abilities to compile information on countries in which Americans would be welcomed.
The website is called "Help Me Leave" and is currently in its beta or "version 1" stage. It has an interactive map that users can click on, which will then auto-populate information about that country. Right now, the information is limited to safety, cost of living, health, and quality index, with a drop-down menu that will populate pathways to immigration.
"Five weeks ago, I asked if anyone would help me build a site that would help me build a platform that would help at-risk groups in the U.S. understand their exit pathways so they can get out, and amazing volunteers from all over the world stepped up," Richards says in the video launching the site. "We are now live with our alpha website. We have visa data for 14 countries, we've got information and how tos, getting your passport, preparing to leave. We have a support team who are going to help people figure out their exit routes."
To help LGBTQ individuals find a safe country, the website has both a rainbow flag sticker and a trans flag sticker in the corner of the countries that are accepting. Though, just because a country doesn't have the flag doesn't necessarily mean they're unsafe; some of the countries are still awaiting more research from the support team. The website also has information on how to seek asylum in the countries listed.
"There's an area called Visa Explorer where you can pick filters that match your situation to try and find a pathway that makes sense for you," she explains. "We've got 14 countries. We don't have country profile data other than the basics in there, yet."
There's also a private group on Discord to help marginalized groups find their community in the countries they're planning to move to, or the countries in which they recently moved.
People who viewed the video are moved by Richards' efforts, with others offering additional help. "If I can help with Mexico, let me know," one person writes. "I got out in 2020 and it's the best decision we've made as a family. Zero regrets!"
Another American immigrant says, "I’m an American in the UK and so appreciate what you’re doing! Have you considered creating a Spanish language version?"
Someone else admits to waiting for the release of the website: "Thank you so much, I have been following and waiting for this. I downloaded and getting the ducks in order."
"Thank you so so much! As a disabled trans man, I’m so scared of what may happen as things escalate. I just want to live in peace and dignity," another person writes.
A young woman carries her passport and suitcase. Photo credit: Canva
"You brought tears to my eyes this morning when you not only showed immense support for our at risk people, but to hear someone say that the US will lose and other countries will benefit from these amazing people…. I have no words," one person shares. "Thank you for this astounding effort. You have given this mom and my extraordinary family a really easy option for navigating potential new home locations. Thank you so very much!"
Another person reminds others that staying to fix things is also important for those who are able: "For those at risk, there's nothing wrong with leaving. For those who can stay, there's a lot of work to do."