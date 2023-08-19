+
upworthy
Joy

‘I got shamed by a credit card machine’: Exasperated woman can't handle tipping culture

Now, the credit machines are harassing people.

tipping culture, charlotte muller, smoothies
via breathe_strength/TikTok and Krampus Production/Pexels

Charlotte Muller can't believe she was shamed.

Over the past few years, tipping culture has gotten out of control in America. It used to be you tipped around 15% to 20% if you sat down and ate at a restaurant. Now, the credit card machine prompts people to leave a tip when buying a cup of coffee, slice of pizza or an ice cream cone.

Even exterminators are asking for tips these days.

Charlotte Muller (@breathe_strength on TikTok) shared a video recently where she claims that she was tip-shamed by a card reader while purchasing an overpriced smoothie. What made things worse was that the card reader asked her for a 20% tip. Now, the $10 smoothie becomes a $12 smoothie.

The video must have resonated with people because it has received over 1.7 million views in just two days.

@breathe_strength

HAS THIS HAPPENED TO ANYONE ELSE #tipping #tippingculture

“But I’m literally paying … top dollar for this smoothie, so I click, ‘No tip.’ Then an alert comes up on the credit card machine all in caps, it says, ‘BAD TIP.’ When I tell you, I stood there and waited for my smoothie, embarrassed. I literally got shamed from a credit card machine,” she shared.

Most people feel a little guilty when they don't tip, even when it's inappropriate to ask for one. But then for the card reader to add to that by shaming the customer is tipping culture run amok.

How about business owners pay their workers enough so their customers don’t have to subsidize them? That would solve a lot of point-of-sale embarrassment for people on both sides of the transaction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family of 7 takes in 82-year-old widower neighbor as their new 'grandpa'

"You get many chances to talk to people. If you don't take a chance, you may miss a friend."

via USA Today

Paul Callahan, 82, with the Caraballo family.

South West News Service reports that when Sharaine, 32, and Wilson Caraballo, 42, moved their family of seven into a new home in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, last year, they weren’t sure how they’d be received.

"Our biggest fear moving into a new neighborhood was, 'What if our neighbors don't like us?' What if, because we have a lot of kids, they make a lot of noise and we come from a big family, so what if there's any conflict with the neighbors?" Sharaine told USA Today. "We're the only Black family in our neighborhood."

Joy

Adorable video shows dog refusing to leave neighbor's pool after sneaking in for a swim

Zepp decided it was his pool now.

Errieting|TikTok

Video shows dog refusing to leave neighbor's pool.

Sometimes you just want to go for a dip, especially with how uncomfortably hot it can get in summer. Unfortunately, not everyone has a pool in their backyard, and for most, that would be the end of the idea—but not for a dog named Zepp.

Zepp decided that he wanted to go for a swim, but since there was no pool in his yard, he plopped over the fence into his neighbor's yard to splash around theirs. His owner saw Zepp's extracurricular activity on her security cameras and decided to share on social media.

The video posted to her TikTok account, Errieting, shows the Golden Retriever climbing and sort of flopping over the fence to get to the neighbor's pool. Once on the other side of the fence, Zepp went for a swim, but things got amusing when the doggy-paddling pup refused to leave the water.

Family

Man tells other dads to stop asking their wives one 'frustrating' question and to do this instead

So simple, yet so spot on.

@dadwise.co/TikTok

Sound advice for dads

Many dads out there have the best of intentions when it comes to supporting their wives. However, those intentions can get easily turned askew with a single question:

“Is there anything I can do?”

Most likely any mom or default parent reading this sentence is instantly triggered by a time when they were asked this less-than-helpful question, which actually does little to take any load off.

And any dad or secondary parent has equally unsavory memories of asking this question and being met with a look of disdain from their partner. So fun.

Pop Culture

Video does a perfect job of showing how American English sounds to non-English speakers

You'll never hear the language the same again.

via Brian and Karl/YouTube

Karl Eccleston and Fiona Pepper star in "Skwerl."

If you are a native English speaker, it is probably hard to imagine what people who don’t speak the language hear when you are talking. “Skwerl,” a short film by Karl Eccleston and Brian Fairbairn, attempts to demonstrate what English sounds like to people who don’t speak the language.

The film was created in 2011 for Kino Sydney, “a monthly open-mic night for filmmakers” based in Sydney, Australia. Since being posted to YouTube 12 years ago, it has received over 52 million views.

Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy

Mychal Threets/Instagram, @alissa360style via Upworthy Instagram, Matt Eicheldinger/Instagram

10 reminders of the good in the world

Hey, all!

It's 10 things time! Every week, we pull together a collection of heartwarming, wholesome and hilarious content to give us all a boost of serotonin and faith in humanity. Some of these smileworthy finds are light and silly and some are deeply touching, but they're all reminders of the good that's all around us.

We hope this roundup of joy hits your heart in all the right places. (Don't forget to pass it along—joy is meant to be shared!)

Science

How humans and monkeys are triggered by jealously in the same way.

Could jealously be a evolutionary advantage?

Image via Pixabay and Photo by Jeff Kubina/Wikimedia Commons/Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic.

The human game of love is a battle won and lost by more than just us.

The monkey had a busy morning, but it was finally time to go home.

He was a small creature, about the size of a rabbit, with a long prehensile tail and dusky red fur. Earlier that day, scientists had scooped him up from his cage and taken him away to get a shot. But now that was done, and just like for many of us, heading home meant that he'd finally get to rest and hang out with his mate.

This time, though, his scientist colleagues weren’t done with him. In fact, our monkey was being set up for an incredible betrayal.

Keep ReadingShow less
animals
