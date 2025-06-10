Mom gives the classic 'Guess Who?' game a hilarious twist by using members of her family
This is now the only way to play Guess Who.
Nearly all of us, ahem, of a certain age, are familiar with the gameGuess Who?, where you ask leading questions like, “Does this person wear glasses?” until only one character remains. While there have been some tweaks to make these characters more diverse, the general array has stayed the same more or less—so much so that several savvy players have come up with hacks to always win the game.
But what about creating your own customized Guess Who? board, using members of your own family? For Katie Fillmore, it became a unique and fun bonding opportunity–not to mention provided some welcome belly laughs.
In a clip posted to her TikTok, which has racked up close to a million views, we can hear the Filmores cracking up as questions like, “Do we suspect this person is neurodivergent?" and “Would this person enjoy chopping wood?” get thrown around. We also catch a glimpse of family pictures in place of the traditional Guess Who? characters.
Of course, things only get funnier as the questions become more jabbing, like, “Does this person have a spending problem?” and, “Does this person have all their natural teeth?”
Needless to say, viewers were totally on board with this idea.
“I need to do this with my sibs and cousins,” one person wrote.
Another echoed, “This is the best idea I have ever seen. I’m going to do this for my family as this is our favorite game! Thank you for sharing. This is just epic.”
"Could you imagine finding this at a thrift store?" @kators88/TikTok
In fact, several folks shared how they had their own version of this custom Guess Who? game. And one thing always started the same: the guesses were savage. Especially when siblings were involved. That, and everybody always had a blast.
“My sister and I made one of these and the clues were SO FUNNY”
“I’m Mexican. ALL our questions would be severe roasts and everyone would try to one up each other’s roasts.”
“I did this for my wedding with my family members on both sides and my family still plays it once in a while.”
“Oh my god my sister made a whole one of these for the villains in my life it’s so f**king funny.”
“We have one of these for our family and my kids gets BRUTAL with their clues when they play.”
"We have this for our family. It's a hoot." @kators88/TikTok
Still a few others admitted they might not have the fortitude to take on such a game.
"The way this game would immediately hurt my feelings. Lol 😂," one person quipped.
"This would immediately turn violent in my family. Especially between my brother and I 😅," another said.
"I am not emotionally robust enough to play this with my family,” confessed a third.
Luckily for Filmore, it’s been nothing but a good time for her and her family. In an interview with People, she shared how it actually brought her family closer together.
"It felt amazing seeing how much joy it brought us—not just during gameplay, but afterward as we talked about memories tied to each photo. It’s not just about playing—it’s about creating lasting memories together."
As for anyone thinking of creating their own family edition of Guess Who?, Fillmore advises: "Don’t overthink it! Embrace imperfections—they’re what make it personal and fun."