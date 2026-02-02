Gen Zers try, and hilariously fail, to guess Gen X movies after hearing one famous line
"My name is Inigo Montoya."– Zorro
It’s no secret Gen Zers aren’t necessarily the biggest fans of Gen X movies. Many parents eagerly await the day to finally blow the dust off that Dead Poets Society or Sixteen Candles VHS, only to find that their kids doesn't hold quite the same shine to it. And, let’s be honest, neither do we a lot of the time once we rewatch through a more modern lens.
But it’s another thing entirely for them to have no earthly idea what some of the biggest, most quotable movies of the '80s and '90s are, period.
Recently, a teacher who goes by Larry Lexicon on Instagram asked his class to guess the name of a classic Gen X movie using only one iconic quote from it. Here were some of the quotes:
“Nobody puts baby in a corner.”
“I feel the need. The need for speed.“
“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
“Yipee ki yay”
“I want my two dollars.”
“If you build it, they will come.”
Now, you and I both know that these lines are from Dirty Dancing, Top Gun, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Die Hard, Better Off Dead, and Field of Dreams. But these kiddos had no idea. They couldn't even begin to guess where these quotes came from. Nothing but blank stares.
But what’s even funnier were the, ahem, creative reaches some other students had.
For instance, one kid guessed that the line “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die,” was from Zorro (the answer is, of course, The Princess Bride).
Another said “Come with me if you want to live” was from Impractical Jokers (it’s from Terminator), while a third guessed that, rather than Karate Kid, “Sweep the leg!” is from Legally Blonde. (Although, that student admitted it’s because she thought of “bend and snap.”)
@primevideoca bend... and SNAP! 🙂↕️ #LegallyBlonde #ReeseWitherspoon #JenniferCoolidge ♬ original sound - Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦
One kid even had the audacity to say that “It’s the car, right? Chicks dig the car,” was from Stranger Things, which is both hilarious and also kind of makes sense when you think about it.
There was actually only one correct guess in the entire bunch: “What are you looking at, butthead?” is from Back to the Future, but that’s only because this kiddo got help from an offscreen classmate. So really, it was one big goose egg.
While many in the comments joked that this was a result of “parental failure," another content creator by the name of “The Treehouse Detective” surmised that the real reason Gen Zers generally aren't as knowledgeable about the pop culture that happened before they were born as their predecessors is that they grew up with streaming services instead of cable.
@treehousedetective The real reason millennials know more about movies and tv before they were born than Gen Z #movies #television #millennials #genz #filmtok ♬ original sound - Treehouse Detective
Treehouse Detective explained: "In the '80s and '90s, when cable programming really exploded, many networks began creating singular channels meant to focus only on certain genres. Cartoon Network played only cartoons, Comedy Central played only comedy, and so on. But networks still had to fill 24 hours worth of content, and thus would buy old libraries of movies and TV shows, otherwise known as "reruns,” and fill their slots that way. So, millennial kids were passively being educated about older forms of entertainment.
The same can certainly not be said about Gen Z or Gen Alpha kids, who have access to exponentially more content, not to mention more mediums in which to receive that content. So it’s understandable that they might not feel motivated to watch a “B movie from the '70s,” argued Treehouse Detective.
So, what does this mean? Will we never be able to connect through movie quotes again? Is it only memes now? Is cinema dead? Perhaps. But while we might not have the same monoculture of yesteryear, maybe we’ll find solace in throwing around quotes from our favorite modern-day shows with our close group of friends. We’ll bond with the youngsters some other way.