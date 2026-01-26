Four high-school boys fall victim to infectious laughter in addictively wholesome 'spit take challenge'
No matter your age, it’s always easy to look at younger generations and think, "Kids these days with their technology." But one new teenage TikTok trend is so analog and evergreen, it feels like it could have existed in the 1900s. It’s pretty simple: Kids are bringing random household items to school, gathering with their friends, plopping their selections down onto a table, and hoping the surprises will make each other laugh to the point of a classic spit-take.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly who started this wholesome game, but it’s quickly become popular enough to spawn an entire social media account rounding up the most popular clips. Several of the best belong to TikToker eliblair._, who posted their first such video on January 9. It shows five kids sitting in a circle, each taking turns in a sort of show-and-tell style. The first one ends with the biggest group laugh: a stuffed Super Mario toy.
That clip earned over one million views, and (as of this writing) they’ve posted nine more videos, showing the friends cracking each other up with everything from jumper cables to robot vacuums to a large Boston Terrier mask. Some of the biggest laughs happen when two people bring in the same item, including clothes irons and packages of hot dogs. It's hard to describe exactly why this is funny, but...it just is.
Will this trend eventually extend beyond schools into our offices, break rooms, and living rooms? It seems entirely possible, given how universal the whole thing is. At any rate, lots of people on TikTok are delighted by these displays of good, clean, (if slightly bizarre) fun. It seems to have triggered a certain nostalgia for many viewers, who made comparisons to the former MTV game show Silent Library (2009-2011), in which contestants tried to stay quiet in strange situations. Here are some of the top reactions to eliblair._’s videos:
"We gotta bring back silent library"
"If you think about it [you’re] really just playing show n tell"
"2026 and we’ve finally brought back silent library. the world may be healing"
"humans are so easily entertained it's amazing"
"The children yearn for Silent Library"
"Everything is so much funnier at school 😩"
"'hey mom can i bring the roomba to school?'"
"Fellas please don’t stop doing this. It’s so simple yet it’s freaking hilarious. I’m 53 and I laughed my a-- off every time I watch this. This is so me when I was in high school. I love every second of it please keep doing it."
"Roomba trying to find its home dock all day"
"48.2 million views proving THIS is what tiktok was made for."
"this IS EXACTLY what it's like to hang out with your bros lmfaooooo"
"71 year old grandma here and I love these. Always a good laugh."
Speaking of absurd but joyful TikTok trends, please turn your attention to the German craze of "pudding mit Gabel," in which teens meet up in parks, bring along a cup of pudding and a fork, and eat together. That’s pretty much it! And it’s gone viral beyond Germany, even extending into other countries: One meet-up even took place in New York City’s Central Park.
