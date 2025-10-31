Germany's bizarre 'pudding with a fork' trend is bringing strangers closer together
The “pudding mit gabel” craze began in Germany, but its joyful spirit is spreading worldwide.
Are you ready for something absurdly fun and wholesomely sweet?
If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, you might have seen crowds of German teens gathered in parks, each holding a small cup of pudding and, curiously, a fork. A countdown begins, there’s a rhythmic tapping of metal on plastic lids, and then everyone digs in.
Welcome to “pudding mit gabel,” which literally means “pudding with a fork.”
The concept of “pudding mit gabel” is simple: People meet up, armed with pudding cups and forks, and eat together. That’s it. There’s no competition, no sponsor, no deeper message. Just a group of people enjoying dessert and, usually, laughing about how silly the whole thing is.
@kissfm.de Pudding mit Gabel essen in Berlin 👀 #kissfmteam #puddingmitgabel #puddingmitgabelberlin #berlin ♬ Originalton - KISS FM 💋
How it started (sort of)
No one really knows who started it. Like many viral trends, pudding mit gabel simply appeared one day. However, we know it likely began in the city of Karlsruhe, where a mysterious flyer invited people to come eat pudding with a fork in the park. The flyer did note that it was a BYOPAF (Bring Your Own Pudding And Fork) party. Since then, it’s been spreading across Germany, then Austria, and now beyond.
From meme to movement
Videos of the gatherings have racked up millions of views. Some clips show crowds of hundreds in cities like Munich and Vienna waving forks in the air before digging in. Others feature smaller groups—classmates, coworkers, or new friends who met online and decided to join in. You get the idea.
Since taking over TikTok, a pudding mit gabel meet-up has already taken place in New York’s Central Park , with hope of more happening in the U.S. and U.K. Because, why not? It’s affordable, inclusive, and just weird enough to make anyone smile.
@sophie.rmrs Pudding mit Gabel essen in München! Es war so cool!! #puddingmitgabel #puddingmitgabelmünchen #münchen #foryou #fürdich mit @celina und @carmen🎧 ☆ ♬ original sound - 너 sophie 💌
@ntv.de Wer von euch war bei "#Pudding mit der #Gabel" schon dabei? 👉 Holt euch unsere kostenlose App für mehr News. #ntv #nachrichten
♬ Originalton - ntv
What’s remarkable isn’t what people are doing, specifically, but why it’s resonating. In a time when much of our social lives take place online, it’s rare to see young people (or anyone, for that matter) gathering in person for something purely joyful. These pudding picnics feel like a return to the simplest kind of community: showing up, sharing a laugh, and being present.
“If humans can be brought together by pudding, then humans can truly find peace ✌🏼” one commenter joked—and maybe they’re right. There’s something beautifully human about finding connection through something this ridiculous.
It’s not so different from flash mobs, silent discos, or daytime raves that have gained popularity. People are craving a reason to gather, and pudding, apparently, is reason enough.
The joy of doing something just to do it
The trend might fade (as all viral things do), but it’s left a lasting impression. It’s a reminder that connection doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, it’s as easy as showing up with a fork and saying yes to dessert with strangers.
In a world that often feels increasingly divided and digital, pudding mit gabel is proof that joy can be contagious, community can happen spontaneously, and even the simplest treats, when shared, taste just a little sweeter.