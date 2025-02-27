upworthy
Joy

Atlanta Falcons' partner pledges four years of his entire salary to Morehouse College

"One thing Morehouse gave me that no one else has been able to give me in my entire life is that stability."

Morehouse College; Atlanta Falcons; Rashaun Williams donates salary
Thomson200, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Atlanta Falcon's co-owner gifts college four years of his salary

College is an invaluable experience for most college kids, while many can argue whether it's financially worth the experience, there's no doubt it's not something that can be easily replicated. For many teens college is the first time they get to flex their new found adulthood without their parents' supervision in a fairly controlled environment. But for some adolescents, college serves as much more than a place to spread their wings.

Some teens don't have the guidance at home from parents or caregivers so all of the skills others may take for granted are learned while in the college setting. Venture capitalist and Atlanta Falcons' limited partner Rashaun Williams was one of those students that needed a little more guidance when he headed to Morehouse College and attributes the college to his success.

Recently Williams attended the "A Candle in the Dark" Gala where he announced a generous donation to his alma mater. The former graduate would be donating his entire salary from the Falcons to Morehouse College for the next four years. During his acceptance speech for the Bennie Trailblazer Award, he shares what the college means to him and how his experience at Morehouse impacted his whole life.

Money Team GIF by WABEGiphy

"Morehouse was my first investor. You're looking at the return you get when you invest in Morehouse, right now," Williams says. When my father wasn't there for me as a kid, Morehouse picked up the slack. I learned how to tie a tie at Morehouse, eat at a dinner table, out in, pause between my first and last name. My city failed me, but where Chicago failed me, Morehouse picked me up. Morehouse taught me I was a king. Sometimes this country fails me but there is Morehouse."

The award recipient made it clear in his speech that he would not be where he is today without what he learned at the Historically Black College and University. His experience isn't unique, many notable men graduated from the college, Martin Luther King Sr, Jr, and III are all Morehouse alumni. The halls of the HBCU have also been graced by Herman Caine, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson and more, all took valuable lessons away from their time at the college so it's no surprise Williams also attributes his success to Morehouse.

"For four years, Morehouse poured into me, and in return, I would like to donate my entire salary for the next four years back to Morehouse," the alumnus reveals.

Williams wasn't the only donor that evening, in the caption of his speech on social media he writes, " The Candle in the Dark Gala broke all records and raised $6.8m this year for scholarships for students. For the school that took me in when I needed a home, self esteem, education, brotherhood, mentors, hope and community I hope to one day be able to give her a return on her investment!"

People were moved by his generous pledge writing, "Mega congrats and gratitude to you and all of those recognized!"

Another Morehouse alum shares, "Inspiring is an understatement. Fantastic…keep leading. Certainly one of our finest alumni"

Someone else says, "Amazing. Blessing our youth is a very wonderful gift to the world. Thank you."

Marching Band Dancers GIFGiphy

Another alumnus gushes, "One thing I truly respect about your journey is that I can see your intentions are pure. When I see you on national platforms, I always smile and say “ that’s one of us”. Yes, you make money, but the real gem is how you give back teaching, uplifting, and pulling your people forward. Donating your salary is more than just generosity; it’s a statement. Time and again, you’ve shown that you stand with your people and I see that being displayed throughout all your wins. Salute."

The gesture will surely help students secure scholarships at Morehouse to add to the legacy of exceptional graduates contributing to society.

Rashaun Williams donates salary
