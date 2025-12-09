A mortified server accidentally gave customer a $5,750 bottle of wine. Her manager had her back.
A perfect response to a $5,717 mistake.
No one likes when it happens, but everyone makes a mistake at one time or another. Some are small, and others are...not so small, especially when they happen at work. There’s nothing worse than that sinking feeling that comes when you realize you have to fess up to your manager. Next comes the uncertainty over whether you’ll keep your job or not. And if your mistake happens to be one that costs your company money, let alone a significant amount of it? The stress is unimaginable.
In 2019, a server at the Hawksmoor Manchester steakhouse and cocktail bar in England went through that very experience. She accidentally served a customer a £4500 ($5,750) bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001 instead of the £260 ($33) Bordeaux they ordered.
Yikes. I think we all felt that collective wince just now.
The server didn't realize the mistake right away. It wasn't until later that a manager clocked the switch, leaving the poor waiter absolutely mortified. After all, it's (hopefully!) not every day that a server makes a $5,700 mistake. The few that do rarely end up keeping their jobs.
You have to wonder if normal people can even tell if they're drinking a $6,000 bottle of wineCanva Photos.
However, the server’s manager decided to handle the situation with grace and humor, posting a lighthearted message on X (formerly Twitter).
"To the customer who accidentally got given a bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol 2001, which is £4500 on our menu, last night - hope you enjoyed your evening! To the member of staff who accidentally gave it away, chin up! One-off mistakes happen and we love you anyway," they wrote.
The manager even went a step further and excused the mistake by saying the bottles “look pretty similar.”
The post went mega viral, racking up nearly 53,000 Likes on Twitter/X. Commenters praised management and ownership for letting the server off the hook for an honest mistake.
"As someone who works in hospitality, bless you for being understanding and not flying off the handle at the poor lad/lass."
"Now that’s a good employer! Mistakes do happen, sadly some employees aren’t as forgiving and only see the value of what was lost. I’m certain your understanding and forgiving manner towards the member of your staff will win you more customers!"
"This is such a great way to deal with a member of staff who has made a genuine mistake - great to read about it, well done to the management team & a lot of leaders could learn a thing or two from this story. Thanks for sharing the story."
Working in any kind of customer service, especially food service, is brutally difficult and under-appreciated. These kinds of employees absolutely deserve some grace, so it's heartwarming to see them finally get some.
Other users teased that if this was the kind of service they could expect from the restaurant, they'd be making a reservation ASAP.
"How can I book a table?" someone joked.
Hawksmoor founder Will Beckett later clarified the story to BBC News saying that the server had been working with a manager from another location because it was a busy night. The manager accidentally grabbed the wrong bottle and the customer apparently didn’t notice the mistake. (Sure they didn't.)
Beckett said the server is “brilliant,” but he’s still going to “tease her for this when she stops being so mortified.”
Some users questioned the very nature of a nearly $6,000 bottle of wine. To be fair, reviews of the vintage call it "perfection," "luxury," and a "thrilling experience." Still, it can be hard for people to wrap their minds around such extravagance.
"Is no-one else disgusted by the fact that a restaurant charges £4,500 for a bottle of wine in the first place? No wine is worth that much; it's pure & excessive extravagance for the sake of it & I find it vile," a user commented.
Beckett followed up in another post adding that, while the wine was expensive, the restaurant has raised over £1 million ($1.3 million) for the Wood Street Mission children's charity.
This article originally appeared six years ago.