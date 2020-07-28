Inclusivity

Dad's club rallies community to support a member who was the target of anti-immigrant racism

via Brent Lively / YouTube

Maurice Ellis, his wife Caroline Leslie-Ellis, and their daughter, Amara, immigrated to Ontario, Canada from Jamaica to create a better life for their family.

Maurice works two jobs to support his family and put his wife through college. Caroline has earned top marks in the hospitality and tourism management program at Fanshawe College, but the expenses are tough for the family to manage.

Even though Maurice has his hands full with work and family, he joined Dad Club London to develop a closer bond with other fathers in his community. Dad Club is a "go-to resource for fathers and pending fathers, where they can network with other like-minded dads, give and receive help, and become more involved in their community."

In addition to providing a place for fathers to come together for support, the non-profit has also raised over $90,000 for local causes.

"Like many other local fathers, he found us on our Facebook group, came out to an event, and fell in love with what we do," club member Ryan Blake told Good News Network. Blake is also proud of the group's diversity. "[Maurice] isn't the first Black dad in the club. We have members from all races and backgrounds, including gay dads."

On June 2, the Dad Club London's Facebook page posted a link to a local London, Ontario Black Lives Matter group that was looking for donations to provide supplies such as "masks, hand sanitizer, water, and signs to attendees."

The group also wanted to raise funds for "future events and so that we can establish ourselves as an official BLM Chapter that continues to enhance and support the local black community."

via Dad Club London / Facebook

The Dad Club's support for the Black Lives Member movement meant a lot to Maurice who had been the target of racial slurs while working his second job.

"It's not just me that it happens to," Maurice told The London Free Press. "If you're not mentally strong it can take a toll."

Dad Club London founder and president, Jeremy McCall wouldn't accept that type of racism happening in his town, so he organized a secret fundraiser for local community groups to show their support for the immigrant family.

The group raised over $7,000 from 76 families, the local police union, and numerous businesses.

The group called a socially-distanced meeting for group members in a local parking lot in support of the family, but the Ellis family had no idea it was for them.

At the meeting, the group gave Amara the biggest LEGO set they could find, Maurice was given a prepaid Mastercard to help the family with living expenses and to have some money to spend on himself because "you always put your family first."

Finally, Caroline was given a check to help with her college tuition.

"What happened to you doesn't represent this community," McCall said, referencing the racist incidents, in a heartfelt speech to the family.

"We don't stand for that," he added. "When you said, 'I guess that's the way the world is,' it broke our hearts because it can't be that way, and we won't let it . . . We, together, stand as a community against racism."

A college student who was fed up with his classmate has gone viral for calling out his own ignorance

You know that feeling you get when you walk into a classroom and see someone else's stuff on your desk?

OK, sure, there are no assigned seats, but you've been sitting at the same desk since the first day and everyone knows it.

So why does the guy who sits next to you put his phone, his book, his charger, his lunch, and his laptop in the space that's rightfully yours? It's annoying!

Keep Reading Show less
Family

Dad gives a beautiful explanation of why it's ok that his son mows the lawn 'wrong'

"Think about the honor of the opportunity," B.A. Sheppard says in his viral video, which is the perfect way to think about things during this pandemic. His son is mowing the lawn and he seized the moment to remind us all of the importance of individuality and doing things not necessarily the "right way," but the way that feels right for you.

"This young man coming toward me in this lawn mower, thats my son," Sheppard says, smiling into the camera. "He's cutting the grass and zig zagging all over the place. And you know what? Its perfectly fine. While I might have cut in a certain pattern, he's doing his thing in the way that he wants to do it. And it's totally okay. He is getting the grass cut. It may not be dad's way, but he's getting it done. And therein is the honor of the opportunity."



Sheppard continues by saying that being able to give his son space where he can figure out how he wants to get things done is a great privilege. "As a young man, I don't need him doing things exactly the way I did it," he says. "Right now, it seems like he's just cutting grass. But in my mind, because I know my son wants to be an engineer, I see his mind at work and I know that what he is producing now… it's going to help him in the future."

I walk to the beat of a different drummer, so Sheppard's words are very personal to me. When I was fifteen, I started playing guitar and writing music. I knew I wanted to be a musician and there was no way anyone was going to talk me out of it. Learning that your son wants to make music for a living isn't exactly what every parent wants to hear. But my parents always supported me. Always. The path I chose was not an easy one, but I knew it. I cannot imagine what it would have been like if my parents shamed me into working in an office or becoming a lawyer or doctor because that is what they wanted for me. I would have constantly been looking out the metaphorical window wondering what could have been. That is no way to live life.

My mother Ellie, 79, and my father Peter, who will be turning 81 years old this month, had the wisdom, patience and the compassion to stand behind me every step of the way. It's the same way that this father sees his son. Sheppard concludes by giving us all a beautiful task. He challenges us to look for the honor in the opportunity of relationships that you have. I'm grateful to my parents for always supporting me and allowing me to march to that beat the way I wanted to. It allowed me to be the man I am today. For all the children out there, this video is an inspiration and reminder to find your path and not to live in the shadows of what others think you should do or be. Always, be yourself.

