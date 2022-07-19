They've been in love since the fifth grade. What better place to propose than where it all began?
It's like a real life rom-com!
We don’t often meet the love of our life in fifth grade. But for Simon Jenkins and Peyton Wynn, romantic destiny struck early.
At the ripe old age of 11 years old, Simon and Peyton met at Johnson Elementary School in Pinson, Alabama, where they sat together in Patti Hathorn’s class. Their relationship continued to grow with each passing year, lasting even after graduation. Simon and Peyton both recently turned 21, and still, they’re each other’s special someone.
A photo of Peyton and Simon, already in love.scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.net
Fitting, then, that 10 years later, Simon and Peyton would celebrate their enduring love by getting engaged where it all began.
WVTM 13 anchor Rick Karle, who posted the story to his Facebook page, shared that Simon's mother Traci, “an event planner with a flair for the artistic,” suggested the nostalgic setting for his proposal. Getting Simon’s approval, she quickly laid out handcrafted signs, flowers and candles, making everything look extra special for the sweet moment.
Who knew a classroom could be so romantic?
The next part of the surprise would be entirely up to Simon. He told WVTM that the ruse had been getting a call from Traci as the couple made their way to a dinner date in celebration of their 10-year anniversary. She had “forgotten something at her PTA meeting at Johnson Elementary School,” and pleaded for them to go retrieve it. Nice one, mom.
Simon and Peyton made their way to the elementary school and found themselves in the lavish display. “You should have seen Peyton’s face when she walked into that classroom,” Simon told WVTM.
Judging by the photos alone, the proposal seemed to be something out of a Hallmark movie.
Spoiler alert: She said yes
For Peyton, it was the surprise of a lifetime. “I finally got to say yes to the love of my life. It was like something out of a dream,” the bride-to-be told People.
To make the moment that much sweeter, their fifth grade teacher was also there. How’s that for a satisfying full circle moment?
Patti Hathorn (now Patti Armstrong Hagwood) made her own endearing Facebook post, which read:
“For any teacher that is asked or wonders ‘Why we do what we do’. My response is this: We get to watch more than just academic growth in our classrooms. We watch laughter. We watch friendships blossom and grow. We watch as these relationships continue to develop, and often we get to witness them last a lifetime. And, in some instances, we are privileged to be a part of this continuance…It was such an honor to be asked to be present as Simon Jenkins proposed to his 5th grade love. It is another moment that reminds me of my ‘why’ as I continue to love ‘my’ children each year.”
I'm not crying, you're crying!
Hagwood continues to teach and will welcome another class in the fall. Coincidentally, that’s when Peyton and Simon will officially tie the knot, according to People.
Congratulations to the happy couple who gave us all a wholesome love story to smile about today. I guess the adage is true: when you know, you know.