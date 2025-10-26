Costco shoppers bond over the different ways they reuse those glass Tiramisu cups
“This is so hyper-specific, I love it.”
Here's a story all about a gift that keeps on giving.
When TikToker @anh.isoff posted about Costco’s beloved pre-packed tiramisu, she wasn’t raving about the flavor. She was talking about the cups. Specifically, how the cups found new life long after the delicious dessert inside was consumed.
In a video that has now racked up more than 3.4 million views, she showed how her family kept the small glass containers the dessert came in, and repurposed them as elegant glassware.
“POV: Your family bought tiramisu from Costco but didn’t know it also came with cups, so now y’all use it for drinks,” her video's caption read.
@anh.isoff tiramisu is debatedly the best dessert #tiramisu #rareaesthetic #shopping #family #costco ♬ Gorof (Elixir) (feat. Sahra Dawo) - Dur Dur Band
This clearly struck a very relatable chord. In the comments, thousands of people chimed in to say they too had a secret stash of Costco tiramisu glasses hiding in their kitchen cabinets.
“I found my people,” one person wrote, sharing a photo of their collection.
Glasses.@anh.isof/TikTok
Another added, “Oh my GOD I forgot how these spawned in the cabinet.”
And the uses go beyond makeshift drinking cups, apparently. Pretty soon the comments began rolling in from other Costco shoppers who found creative uses for their tiramisu cups:
- “I use them to make tiny desserts.”
- “They’re perfect espresso cups.”
- “Painted mine and made makeup brush holders.”
- “I use them for ice cream, it’s the perfect serving for it”
Screenshot.@anh.isof/TikTok
And on the subreddit r/Costco, there were even more inventive uses:
- "I just use them for storing things I cut up while cooking like chopped chives, cucumber etc."
- "Shot/cocktail glasses."
- "Mine are tealight candle holders on all my windowsills."
- "My kid has a collection of them in his bedroom. Apparently they're Goldfish cracker serving sized.
- "I reuse them as dipping cups. Ketchup/mayonnaise for fries, barbecue sauce/honey for chicken nuggets, soy sauce for shrimp tempura!"
- "My friend laser engraved these cups for his wedding. they were part of the gift packs."
Screenshot.@anh.isof/TikTok
This delightful Internet moment somehow turned a seemingly ordinary tiramisu cup into a bona fide symbol of thrift and human ingenuity all rolled into one. And it served as a bittersweet reminder of how foreign it can feel to purchase something, even a plain dessert cup you buy from a grocery store, that’s actually built to last.
Much to the crowd’s chagrin, many viewers noted a sad revelation: Costco no longer sells their legendary tiramisu in glass.
Several commenters shared their heartbreak.
“Bruh, my parents bought a second pack and noticed they changed the cups to plastic, and the design was different :/ they’re not as nice,” lamented one person.
“I miss those Costco tiramisu cups so bad,” said another.
Screenshot.@anh.isof/TikTok
It’s funny how something as simple as packaging (or the loss thereof) can create such a collective sigh. Maybe it’s because the glass cups felt special…a small touch of care that elevated a store-bought dessert into something worth keeping.
Still, it was fun for folks to find community in something so utterly niche.
“This is so hyper specific I love it,” one person wrote.
Stories like this remind us that reusability is more than just practical. It’s creative and joyful. In a world overflowing with single-use everything, it’s heartening to see people celebrate the beauty of giving an object a second life.
And maybe, just maybe, this is a sign that Costco (and every other grocery giant) should consider bringing back reusable glass packaging. Of course, there are plenty of logistical reasons why that might be tricky. But it’s hard not to imagine how much better it would feel, both for the planet and for customers, if more products were made to last instead of toss.