Health

Elite athletes face unnecessary roadblocks when they get pregnant. Time for that to change.

Elite athletes face unnecessary roadblocks when they get pregnant. Time for that to change.
Photo by Nicolas Hoizey on Unsplash

Many elite athletes are afraid to tell anyone they are pregnant.

Pregnancy is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing physical feats on Earth. A body that builds a baby practically from scratch is badass no matter how you look at it, but unfortunately, it's not always treated that way.

That can be particularly true in fields that focus on peak body performance, such as elite sports.

Professional female athletes are often put in the position of having to choose between their athletic career and starting a family, not merely due to the inherent reality of having kids, but due to unnecessary roadblocks imposed upon them by the powers that be.

Elite track and field star Allyson Felix famously beat Usain Bolt's gold medal count record a mere 10 months after having a baby—prematurely, via emergency c-section after experiencing pre-eclampsia, no less. She also famously took Nike to task for trying to cut her pay by 70% during her pregnancy. Her critique, along with a push from other female athletes and outcry from the public, resulted in Nike creating a new maternity policy for sponsored athletes guaranteeing an athlete’s pay and bonuses for 18 months around pregnancy.

But it's not just corporate sponsors that create obstacles for mom athletes. There is also a lack of supportive maternity policies for elite athletes who get pregnant that create a great deal of fear and uncertainty about their careers.

One issue is that pregnancy often isn't viewed as a normal part of life for an athlete. Canada's Athlete Assistance Program, for example, puts pregnancy in the same category as injury or illness, when it is neither. As Bill Moreau, managing director of sports medicine for the U.S. Olympic Committee in 2012 told NBC, "Pregnancy isn’t a disability.”

Female athletes are often afraid to share that they are pregnant.

Researchers at the University of Alberta conducted a study of what pregnant athletes go through and to determine what kind of policies might best support elite athletes going through the process of having a child. The study authors recruited 20 athletes who had trained or competed at the elite level just before becoming pregnant and talked with them about their experiences.

"They described the complexities related to planning for pregnancy when training," the authors shared in The Conversation. "They told us heartbreaking stories about how they were scared to disclose that they were pregnant over fear they would lose their position on the team, lose funding or even be viewed as less committed to their sport."

"This needs to change," they added.

One athlete in the study shared that there is a very narrow window in which athletes can get pregnant in an Olympic cycle to be successful. Another shared, "I feel like I can’t have open communication [with coaches] because I’m so afraid of what will be taken from me.”

"There's so little support and there's so little value given to pregnant athletes and to women who want to be able to be mothers and compete," study author and professor of kinesiology Tara-Leigh McHugh told the CBC. "We need to start to normalize and value pregnancy … to demonstrate that it is possible and women can actually succeed and thrive as mother athletes."

Plenty of athletes have had record-breaking performances during or after pregnancy. 

Pregnancy does change a woman's body, but the limitations it may impose are temporary.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon won the 1500m gold medal in the 2017 London Olympics, then came back to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 and took the gold again—while also breaking the Olympic record for the event. In the four years between those Olympic wins, she had a baby. While she said returning to top athletic form was not easy after pregnancy and childbirth, the physical feat of building a baby clearly did not diminish her athletic abilities.

There have actually been athletes who have won Olympic medals while they were pregnant. And let's not forget Serena Williams winning her record-breaking 23rd grand slam while pregnant. Each sport has different physical demands that may or may not be affected by various stages of pregnancy, but an athlete shouldn't have to fear that having a baby will diminish their opportunities at best or cost them their career at worst.

Athletes face challenges in their field after having a baby as well, especially when rules are imposed without reasonable maternity exceptions. Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher nearly had to forgo the Toyko Olympics because she was breastfeeding her 3-month-old and family members were not allowed to accompany athletes due to pandemic restrictions. She had to petition for an exception, which took until shortly before the games began to be approved.

Elite athletes need more supportive policies for maternity while training and competing.

The University of Alberta researchers shared recommendations that they said can be implemented immediately. "The development of maternity leave policies and funding structures for parental leave should be a priority for sporting organizations," they wrote. "Providing education to athletes, coaches and organizations about reproductive health should also occur in an effort to normalize pregnancy in sport, and work towards a more inclusive environment for female athletes."

One element of such policy is getting a better understanding, through research, of the impact of athletic training on pregnancy and vice versa.

"We don't have a lot of information about what is safe and beneficial for athletes who are regularly exceeding current recommendations," study co-author Maggie Davenport shared on CBC's Radio Active.

The researchers also pointed out that such policies are vital for young female athletes as they rise in their sports.

"Policies to support pregnant athletes will have a direct impact on all women and girls across all levels of sport," the study authors wrote. "Role models are essential to girls’ continued participation in sport. Young girls need to know that they belong in sport, and that there is a space for them in sport even when they enter their reproductive years."

Indeed, normalizing maternity in sports—and in every field—will open up more opportunities for women, letting them know they won't have to choose between creating a family and pursuing their professions.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Health

Viral post thoughtfully reexamines Kerri Strug's iconic broken ankle vault at 1996 Olympics

Byron Heath/Facebook

This article originally appeared on 07.28.21


Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final in the Tokyo Olympics and subsequently withdrawing from the individual all-around finals after getting a case of the "twisties" has the world talking. She's received overwhelming support as well as overwhelming criticism for the move, with some praising her for recognizing her limits and others blasting her for not persevering through whatever she's dealing with.

Some people pointed to Kerri Strug, who landed on one foot after vaulting with a broken ankle in the 1996 Olympics to help the U.S. win gold, as an example of the kind of sacrifice an athlete should be willing to make for their country.

Byron Heath shared some thoughts about that fateful day in a viral Facebook post that has been shared more than 370,000 times in less than a day.

Heath wrote:

Keep Reading Show less
well-being
Family

Parents, please start talking to your kids about periods as early as humanly possible

Photo via Canva

Some parents are taking issue with "Turning Red" talking about periods.

Let's talk about periods.

Some parents have taken issue with the Pixar movie "Turning Red" for several scenes in which the subject of a 13-year-old getting her period—even though she didn't, actually—is discussed and used for humor. There's nothing graphic in any way, unless you consider seeing boxes of menstrual pads graphic, but some parents thought that menstruation itself was an inappropriate topic for young kids.

I'm a fan of letting parents parent. None of us has a manual for this stuff and it's hard to know if you're making the right choices for your kids. Different families have different priorities, values and beliefs, and I think there are a million ways to raise conscientious, contributing humans.

I'm also a fan of choosing age-appropriate content for kids when it comes to things that they're not ready to process yet. My kids are teens and young adults now, but when they were younger I was picky about what they consumed media-wise. There is some content young kids simply aren't ready to process and that can have a negative impact on their developing psyches, which is why sex and violence are screened for in age-based movie and TV ratings.

Periods, however, are an entirely different story.

Keep Reading Show less
menstruation
Joy

Upworthy's Spring collection—purchase beautiful crafts this season and save with code SPRING10

Happy spring from all of us at Upworthy. This season, soak in the sun with longer days, see flowers in bloom and treat yourself or your loved ones to some beautiful crafts from our store to make your spring extra special. At Upworthy Market, you can feel good about shopping because every dollar you spend directly supports the local artisans who handcraft their own products. We have curated a list of some spring favorites from our store just for you.

1. Spring Awakening Beaded Bracelet

Beautiful gemstones celebrate the earth's awakening in springtime. Knotted by hand on silk strands, dyed dark red and natural white pearls combine with peridot and citrine. Sasina creates this feminine bracelet. The clasp and extender chain are bathed in sterling silver.

cdn11.bigcommerce.com


Keep Reading Show less
upworthy market
Education

People are sharing the one 'simple rule that would fix the world if people actually followed it'

via Pexels

A teacher lists his class rules.

The world would be a much better place if humans weren’t so … human. We all fall short of perfection. Common sense is, sadly, not too common. And there’s one guy out there who always manages to screw things up when things start getting good.

Call it Murphy’s law. Call it the great “reason we can’t have nice things.” Call it entropy. It feels like a whole lot of pain could be avoided if we all had just a little bit more sense.

But what if there was one rule that we all agreed to follow to make everyone’s life better? What would this magical rule be?

A Reddit user who goes by the name P4insplatter came to this realization and asked the AskReddit subforum, “What simple rule would fix the world if everyone actually followed it?” They received dozens of simple rules that if everyone got behind would make the world drastically better.

It’s no shock that most of them felt like a variation of the Golden Rule. It’s funny that a lot of folks believe the world would seriously improve if we could just abide by a simple saying that we all learned in kindergarten.

Also known as the “ethics of reciprocity,” the Golden Rule is so innate to humans that versions of it have been found in religions and cultures throughout the world.

Here are 17 of the best responses to P4insplatter’s simple, but world-altering question.

Keep Reading Show less
wisdom
Trending Stories