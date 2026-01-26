Woman blames her dinner stress on 'Carmen San Diego meal planning' and it's truly spot-on
For many of us, the struggle to effectively meal plan is very, very real. It's made all the more challenging with rising grocery prices and less time to actually cook. Perhaps, though, part of the issue comes from the pressure we put on ourselves to treat daily meals like an international vacation.
Or as Evelyn Ngugi, also known as @myinternetcousin, put it, our need to “Carmen Sandiego meal plan.”
“The reason you’re stressed out about meal planning,” Ngugi bluntly began in a TikTok video, is because you’re under the false idea that you need to eat vastly different food every single day.”
Ngugi theorized that this might be a strictly “American” quirk, since we have constant access to so many different cultural cuisines, and thus subconsciously think we need to be “hitting every continent in the span of a calendar week.”
A family enjoying dinner Photo credit: Canva
This is something you won’t see in non-American households, argued Ngugi.
“Fried rice Monday, taco Tuesday, tikka masala Wednesday... nobody else does that, it’s too much…Have you ever been to a Korean household? Kimchi, kimchi, soy sauce, soy sauce, every single day, every single day.”
And for those who feel they “could never eat the same things every day,” Ngugi had some choice words: “Yes you freaking can!” But she also clarified that it’s more about “scaling it back” than removing any and all variety.
“I’m not saying you gotta eat the same chicken breast and broccoli for seven days in a row, but there’s no need to go all around the world in seven days.”
Down in the comments, people playfully admitted to being called out:
“Without being dramatic, I think you just changed my life.”
“No cause same, why do I do this to myself?”
“You’re speaking directly to me, and I don’t like it.”
“Did you just call me a culinary slut?”
There were also others who had already adopted Ngugi’s philosophy who chimed in:
“Mine is a rotisserie chicken... on a salad, made into chicken salad, on nachos, made into Verde enchiladas with pepperjack... all of these take me less than 10 mins prep.”
“I meal prep something that makes more than 5 meals so you can freeze some. When I get bored of the meal of the week I hit the freezer for a previous meal.”
“You also can have all that variety if you’re smart about your ingredients. Rotisserie chicken and rice on Monday is chicken fried rice with leftovers on Tuesday.”
“You ever been to a Filipino household? It’s rice and garlic every single day babe.”
"As an Indian family, we had roti every day. Then, we started having Fridays as our ‘other’ days: pizza, burgers, pasta, ONE day of the week lol.”
“Told my mom once that I didn’t want to make Mexican food three nights in a row, and she goes, ‘Mexicans do?’ So simple but changed everything for me lmao.”
A Mexican family enjoying dinner Photo credit: Canva
It is a luxury to have access to so many different culinary delights, but if what we’re really craving is a bit more peace of mind, maybe we could opt to simplify things a bit.