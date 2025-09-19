Woman's brothers narrate her morning routine and get a hilarious education in skincare
Siblings: like it or not, they're going to roast you regularly and keep you from getting too big of a head. Even if it's done with love, the teasing can be pretty ruthless at times, so most people don't want it broadcast out to the world. But Kaylyn, who goes by @kayy.dayy on TikTok, is not most people.
Kaylyn probably knew what she was signing up for when she decided to let her two brothers do the voiceover for her most recent Get Ready With Me. Still, she might have gotten more than she bargained for.
If you've never seen a Get Ready With Me video, they usually feature women showing off their skincare, haircare, and other cosmetic prep for the day. It's often accompanied by voiceover narration that explains what they're doing, what products they're using, different techniques, and more.
It's safe to say that Kaylyn's brothers know absolutely nothing about skincare, but they still understood the assignment.
Almost immediately, they burst into raucous laughter as Kaylyn put her contacts in. They can't get over the way her eyes bulge out.
"OK, Hydroboost, OK," one says as Kaylyn moves on to the next step in her routine with some kind of skin product in a blue bottle. "Hydrate the skin." So far, they're on board. "Scrub-a-dub-dub in the tub," they joke as she washes her face.
"She looks like she just got waterboarded," they observe as she finished and gets ready to brush her teeth.
When she moves on to her hair, they begin to get overwhelmed by all the tools and products she pulls out. "I'm so lost. There's so much going on right now," one says.
Kaylyn applies some product to the edges of her braids and works it in with a brush, and now they're in awe. "Oh, so that's how they do the edges!"
In the end, the brothers had a lot of laughs, but they learned a lot, too! If nothing else, they walked away with a better appreciation of what women go through to look their best. "That's why they take so long," they noted wisely.
You've just got to see the whole thing to appreciate their contagious laughter and completely on-brand display of sibling love.
Kaylyn's video was an instant hit, racking up over a staggering five million views on social media.
Commenters couldn't get enough of the loving way the brothers teased their sister:
"I know they got on your last nerve growing up "
"my favorite voice over ever I think"
"This is my favorite voiceover GRWM"
"They explained NOTHING but we understood"
"why are all brothers the same tho.."
"To have honed in your skincare routine so much that your skin is glowing, only to have your brothers roast the routine to hell. Peak sibling activities from all here."
The video was such a hit that Kaylyn filmed a part two and once again sacrificed herself in the name of hilarious content, as her brothers roasted her for another two and a half minutes.
In this one, she bravely invites her siblings even deeper into her routine as she makes her morning shake and packs her bag for the day—or rather, several bags.
"Damn, where we goin', to a sleepover?" they joke.
Sibling teasing can be a source of tension and conflict, but it's often one of the top ways brothers and sisters show their affection for one another.
Like in any relationship, playful teasing is often a good thing between siblings. You only tease people you like and care for, and only when you feel comfortable and confident in the fact that you have a good relationship underneath all the banter.
Dr. Peter Gray writes for Psychology Today that teasing can be a way of communicating that you love someone despite the very flaws you're making fun of them for.
Siblings are notorious for pushing this concept to its very limit. They banter, play, tease and often end up bickering and fighting. But it's probably a pretty good feeling for Kaylyn knowing she has two brothers who love her enough to playfully mock her in front of millions of social media viewers. Everyone could use a brother or two like that.