Americans are shocked after learning some British people don’t rinse the soap off dishes
Some people are convinced it's all an elaborate prank.
Not at all to anyone's surprise, there is a difference between the way Americans do things and the way the British do things. Since platforms like TikTok have made it easy to feel like you're having face-to-face conversations with people in different parts of the word, it's no wonder that these differences can sometimes be magnified.
For a while there was a spat online because some Americans took to social media to spill their revelation of beans on toast. Of course it quickly turned into people joking about beans on toast because it's not something that is part of American culture. This set off a firestorm of back and forth commentary of British cuisine versus American cuisine with each arguing their country's food is superior.
This same thing happened when the British social media users discovered southern Americans eat biscuits and gravy, and iced tea is a standard beverage. Cultural differences can be fun to discover as long as everyone remains respectful, but this discovery probably trumps them all. Supposedly, British people don't rinse off their dishes when handwashing them and American social media users are having an entire come apart.
It's not clear where the claim originated but it quickly spread across social media as confused British people asked why Americans were confused. Someone created a skit showing two guys in the kitchen, one with a clearly British accent and one with a different accent. The British roommate was washing the dishes and skipping the rinsing before putting them in the dish rack to the dismay of the other person. People have been responding to the video confused on both sides–Americans confused about the lack of rinsing and Brits confused about the need to rinse.
Jase from the TikTok account, Jase in America made a video responding to the tags he was getting, "Okay so for some strange reason a lot of Americans have been tagging me in videos about washing dishes in the UK." The man then demonstrates how he washes the dishes which includes the usual steps, filling up the sink with water and adding dish soap. After he places a bowl in the soapy water and scrubs it with a sponge, he then simply places it still fully soapy in the dish rack.
He repeats the process with other dishes before asking if he's missing something because he doesn't understand "what's so different in America."
@jaseinamerica What’s the difference?
Another man from the UK that goes by the name Goonie Dad shared a video of him washing dishes and is shocked by the reaction, "this is how I wash up and this is how I've always washed up, I've never known any different and in the last 72 hours it seems like 99% of the world rise their dishes."
There's even a video from 2022 that presumably shows someone teasing about people in the UK not rinsing their dishes. But according to a couple of British creators, they rinse their dishes after soaping them up and aren't sure why some are saying they don't. Maybe it's a weirdly specific joke that British creators are pulling on Americans, either way, American creators have concerns while others joke about spices.
"Ok, I finally get it...the British DO use a spice........dishwashing liquid," one person exclaims.
Another flat out asks if the British are pulling Americans' legs, "Guys, are we being pranked??? Cause no way they see all those bubbles and just...ignore it."
Some commenters consulted with each other with one writing, "I was convinced this was an elaborate prank the British TikTok creators were playing on us, but if that's true then my bestie in London is in on the bit because he confirmed." An American living in England concurred, "Texan in England, can confirm I've seen quite a few Brits wash like this. I've taken over washing dishes, my husband is not allowed to wash my dishes anymore," she laughs.
A few people couldn't contain their concern, "It’s dirty, soapy, dishwater. Why wouldn’t you want to rinse off dirty water?" While another says, "guys, please rinse. you're eating soap."
Even people outside of America chimed in imploring the British creators to rinse their dishes after washing them explaining how they wash them in their own respective countries, "in Indonesia even before we use the plate, we rinse it again."
"In Greece, when we wash the dishes, we don't leave them with the soaps, we rinse them," someone shares while another concerned international commenter writes, "In România we pre rinse if it's necessary, wash it thoroughly every side, and then rinse it down, and put it to dry."
"In Nigeria we pre rinse(rinse off particles and oil in the plate) wash with soap and rinse with clean water and continue rinsing until it’s no longer slippery, which can make us rinse 2 times," someone else writes.
Well, while a few British people have said they personally rinse their dishes, it's clear not everyone got that memo in the UK or this is the most elaborate multi-year prank ever. If that's the case that takes some serious dedication.