Boyz II Men updated 'I'll Make Love to You’ for married couples and it's both funny and true
"I'll make love to you, or we can just watch YouTube.”
Boyz II Men’s classic 1994 love song “I’ll Make Love to You” was one of the most popular make-out songs of the ‘90s. But now, the Gen Xers who got down to it back then are a bit older and have probably settled down.
Life in your 40s and 50s has more to do with handling household chores and parenting responsibilities than making love “all through the night,” as Boyz II Men originally sang nearly 30 years ago. Studies show that the average married couple in their 40s and 50s has sex around once a week, whereas those in their 20s and 30s have it twice as often.
The threesome had some fun with the passing of time on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Valentine’s Day when they debuted an updated version of “I’ll Make Love to You” that reframes the song for couples who’ve been married for the past 15 years. “I’ll Make Love to You (But We Don’t Have To)” features three members of the Philadelphia group’s classic lineup, Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, Wanyá Morris and a cameo from Colbert himself.
Back in the group's heyday in the ‘90s, it had four members, but unfortunately, bass singer Michael McCary left the group in 2003 after being diagnosed with muscular sclerosis.
Here are the lyrics to “I’ll Make Love to You (But We Don’t Have To)”:
Close the door, wash this dish
I'll put all the forks away
It's our 15th Valentine's Day
We're gonna celebrate once this house is clean
Pour some wine in my favorite coffee mug
Are the kids finally asleep?
Said we'd do it once a week
But we don't have to, babe
Let's see what's on TV
I’ll make love to you if you want me to
Unless you’re too tired, because I’m tired, too
I’ll make love to you, or we can just watch YouTube and
I'll text you some memes while I'm next to you
Girl, relax; there's no rush
Let's just go to Puzzle-town
You need help with 19-down
Oh, a female sheep
Baby, you know that's ewe
Pick up clothes from the floor
I'll be sure to check Brooklyn's math
Then we'll both get in the bath
But not at the same time; it's very uncomfortable
I’ll make love to you in a day or two
How 'bout a raincheck
Last time I threw out my neck
Do you want me to paint the living room?
I keep saying I will, but I never do
I know your job got you stressed
And this whole house is a mess
Still, tonight, let's say yes
To doing it or we could watch "NCIS"
I’ll make love to you, coz my love is true
I'll make sure you know, ok, your eyes are closed
Alright, that's some drool, and you're snoring, too
Maybe let's try again in a week or two
Boyz II men are currently on a North American tour that runs through October.