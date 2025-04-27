300 people create a human chain to help an independent bookstore move their entire inventory
300 people. 9,100 books. 2 hours.
Locals banding together to help a small business owner might sound like the plot of a book sold by Serendipity Books of Chelsea, Michigan…however, this wholesome small town story was not a work of fiction. Just a very real display of human kindness.
Back in January, owner Michelle Tuplin, announced via TikTok that Serendipity would be moving just down the street (“Between the barbecue and the bakery”) to a bigger, more accessible space.
There was only one issue—moving the books. All 9,100 of them.
@serendipitybooktok
Sure they could have dealt with movers, boxes, etc., which would have been costly, both in time and money. Or, they could lean upon their community. And that’s exactly what they did.
Serendipity put out the call, and on the big day, a “book brigade” of about 300 people showed up. They formed a pair of lines going from the old location to the new location, and passed each other's books one by one, down the block.
All in all, the entire endeavor took only two hours. And they were able to keep books in alphabetical order, making organization a breeze.
@serendipitybooktok POV: your community shows up 300 strong to help move your ENTIRE BOOKSTORE around the corner to your new location. Today was so beautiful thank you Chelsea!!!
Tuplin shared with the Guardian that it was more than just a "practical" way to move inventory. It also inspired engagement with one another and instilled a new excitement for reading.
“As people passed the books along, they said ‘I have not read this’ and ‘that’s a good one’.”
This story has quickly grown viral online. After all, it touches on a lot of things that tug on our heartstrings—the charm of small towns, the power of books to bring us together, the magic of strangers coming together to help one another, and just the pure positivity of it all.
“Soooo am I the only one crying or is that normal around here bc this is the nicest and most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen!!”
“I want to live in a town where 300 people do things like show up to move an independent bookstore from one location to another.”
“All news is so depressing right now. Thank you for sharing an uplifting, heartwarming story."
This story perfectly highlights what makes independent bookstores so vital in the first place, in that they foster community, offer a more personal experience, and help cultivate a love of literature in more creative ways than simply shopping online can. Booktok is great, but book culture needs to exist in the real world as well…and not just in our homes either. Like libraries, bookstores offer a third space that brings out the imagination in us all. And whether through our purchases, or by creating a human chain, giving them our support is vital.
Fittingly Serendipity Books won’t technically be open until on April 26, in honor of Independent Bookstore Day. Until then, give them a follow on TikTok and Instagram, and maybe buy a book through their website.