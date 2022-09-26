Blake the rescue Rottweiler is winning hearts and blowing minds with his singing duet
People are loving Blake's musical stylings.
When a dog howls along to music, are they complaining because the music hurts their ears, or are they actually trying to sing along?
Most likely, it's the latter—or something like it. According to the American Kennel Club, research shows that canines do actually have a sense of pitch and can differentiate between different tones. That ability stems from their wolf ancestors, who each howl at a different pitch as more and more wolves join in on a group howl.
So when Blake the rescue Rottweiler joins his owner in a viral TikTok video duet, perhaps he's really trying to "sing" along with her.
Whether he's singing or howling or a mixture of both, it's as impressive as it is entertaining.
Blake's owner starts her video singing, "I'm about to go lay down," as Blake looks around and moves his mouth like he's getting ready to chime in. When she hits a particularly forceful note, he joins her with a gruff howl.
The two sing along together for a bit, but it's the moment when he actually matches her pitch and then appears to harmonize with her that has people rolling. Watch:
Then that punctuating howl at the end. Well done, Blake.
Blake has made a name for himself on TikTok not only with his musical stylings, but with his adorable personality. Watch him get super excited when he thinks Papa is coming and taking him for a walk.
People also love his self-control and patience.
Rottweilers are often feared and have a reputation for being aggressive. However, according to U.S. Service Animals, Rottweilers are highly intelligent and more easily trained than many other dog breeds, making them obedient dogs when they are well-trained. They do have some latent aggression and are prone to biting in play, and they make excellent guard dogs due to their naturally suspicious nature, but if they respect their owner and are well disciplined, they can be a loyal and protective companion.
