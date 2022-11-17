Baby elephant tickling a local news reporter shows the power of joy during times of crisis
The moment the journalist finally breaks is priceless.
There is a magic resting inside moments of pure unbridled joy. Playfulness has the power to instill hope into even the most dire of circumstances. And while it doesn’t always come easily to humans, nature is always ready to remind us of how to conjure it. Hint: It’s simpler than we think.While Alvin Kaunda, a local reporter in Kenya, tries his very best to stay professional as he delivers an important message about how human actions have destroyed habitats for the country’s red elephant species (Kenya is the only place in the world where elephants appear red due to bathing in red volcanic soil, how cool is that?!), one baby elephant makes keeping a straight face completely impossible.
As Kaunda does his best to stay focused on devastated ecosystems and a disruption in the circle of life, one mischievous trunk is seen relentlessly prodding and poking his ear and head. To his credit, the reporter stays strong until the trunk finally plops right onto his face. Then his boisterous laughter couldn’t be contained.
Of course, the seriousness of his report is vital to know. Kenya is suffering its worst drought in more than 40 years, killing hundreds of elephants and more than a thousand other animals. We must be aware of how our actions are harming those we share a planet with, as well as how we can help.
But it is the unencumbered playfulness of the baby elephant that reminds us of why it’s important to be aware and make changes. We are all connected to one another, creature and man. When one suffers, we all do. And when one is gloriously happy, we all can tune in and feel that happiness. That connection is sacred, and it’s why we must show up through thoughtful action.
Check out the full video below. It’s only 30 seconds, but contains a lesson good for a lifetime.
As for Kaunda, he plans on taking his ever stoic journalistic skills to even more animals. He told Nairobi’s 89.5FM Ghetto Radio that his goal is to get up close to a "lion and a leopard." Hey, he's already proven that he's cool under pressure!
By the way, if you'd like to help this adorable baby elephant (named Kindani, by the way) you can digitally adopt her and others on the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust website by clicking here.