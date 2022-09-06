Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people
What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?
Mind-blowing images, apparently.
Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.
The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.
Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:
Mirabel
The face shape! The hair! The smile! He nailed it.
Luisa
To no one’s surprise, Luisa was highly sought after by fans.
Bruno
I think the song will change to “Everybody Is Talking About Bruno” after seeing this picture.
Isabela
A portrait perfect enough for Miss Perfect herself.
Camilo
It’s like he could hop out of the frame and start shapeshifting in real life. Wow.
Pepa
As a fellow redhead constantly trying to keep emotions at bay, this one was my personal favorite.
Julieta
Here is Mirabel’s mother Julieta, giving off major Aunt Voula vibes from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”
And, of course, Abuela Madrigal
I think it’s safe to say even if Dião doesn’t have a magic door like the Madrigal family, he’s got superpower: digital wizardry.
But of course, this is not Dião’s first Disney deep dive. Feast your eyes on some of these:
Carl Fredrickson from “Up”
Moana from “Moana”
Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”
Also Prince Eric
Pocahontas from “Pocahontas”
Joe Gardner from “Soul”
Hans From “Frozen”
Another long lost Hemsworth brother, rediscovered?
Are you more of a history buff than a Disney nerd? Never fear. Dião’s work has something for everyone.
One collection includes what certain celebrities that met an early death might look like today, such as:
Amy Winehouse
Bruce Lee
John Candy
Janis Joplin
Prince
Marilyn Monroe
Another reimagines what historical figures might have look like in modern times:
George Washington
Hidreley Diao uses AI to capture what historical figures would look like if they were modern people.— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
George Washington: pic.twitter.com/Wh5bi9FAgL
Benjamin Franklin
Ben Franklin pic.twitter.com/7p5U61olrl— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Napoleon
Napoleon pic.twitter.com/lDmWpYs5KX— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci pic.twitter.com/lpFzsZDMun— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Mozart
Mozart pic.twitter.com/rAc2wZwgYP— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Beethoven
Beethoven pic.twitter.com/A5dpNfVilV— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Sir Isaac Newton
Newton pic.twitter.com/Ah6EBBorrF— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
William Shakespeare
Shakespeare pic.twitter.com/qPKWICC1EY— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Vincent Van Gogh
Van Gogh pic.twitter.com/h0QR4Uy41y— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette pic.twitter.com/PY6SmIvJiV— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Cleopatra
Cleopatra pic.twitter.com/r21AbkRHFF— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Alexander the Great
Alexander the Great pic.twitter.com/DXxjbpBlXR— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
And just for fun, here’s what the Statue of Liberty might look like as a real person:
The Statue of Liberty pic.twitter.com/m9dY8VEvt0— Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 20, 2022
Thank you Hidreley for giving us some genuine wonder to peruse through on the internet. If you’d like to see more of Hidreley's work, you can follow his Instagram here.