Joy

A couple each donates a kidney to their best friends just in time for the holidays

A gift that will last for a lifetime.

kidney transplant; couples; best friends
Photo by Natanael Melchor on Unsplash

A couple each donates a kidney to their best friends.

Sometimes you meet a friend that becomes the second part of your name. You know the friend. The Ethel to your Lucy or the Sookie to your Lorelai. You go together like all of the cliche things that complement each other. A duo in California now have more things to add to their close relationship, their kidneys.

Chris Morales and Debbie Thompson have done everything together since they were teens, even moving into their first apartment together at 18. It shouldn't be surprising, then, that when Thompson found out in 2015 that Morales needed a kidney, she immediately offered it to her.

The twist came several years later when Morales' husband, Ron, also found himself in need of a new kidney. That's when Debbie's husband Brad stepped up to be a donor for his friend. Ron told Good Morning America, "He called me up on the phone and was like, 'Hey I hear you need some extra body parts.'"

Brad did have a couple of stipulations, "I said you can't call it little Brad. You can't bring me flowers every year on the anniversary like Chris does," he told GMA. Amazingly both Thompsons were a match, though Ron had to receive multiple blood transfusions before the transplant to decrease the likelihood of rejection due to the men having different blood types.

The two couples now share four kidneys between them and have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. It's the gift of friendship that will last a lifetime. Watch the interview below:

kidney transplant
Awards

These global change-makers represent the very best of humanity

Photo: Jason DeCrow for United Nations Foundation

Honorees, speakers and guests on stage at We the Peoples

True

Some people say that while change is inevitable, progress is a choice. In other words, it’s a purposeful act—like when American media mogul and philanthropist Ted Turner established the United Nations Foundation 25 years ago.

changmakers
Health

See what a kid with autism sees for 90 eye-opening seconds.

'I’m not naughty, I’m autistic.'

Photo pulled from YouTube video

What kids with autism see.

Imagine everything you'd experience while strolling through a mall — the smells, the sights, the things to touch...

Now imagine all of those feelings and sensations times, like, a hundred.

How to help your eyes in a world that makes you stare at a screen all day

True

Innovation is awesome, right? I mean, it gave us the internet!

However, there is always a price to pay for modernization, and in this case, it’s in the form of digital eye strain, a group of vision problems that can pop up after as little as two hours of looking at a screen. Some of the symptoms are tired and/or dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and neck and shoulder pain1. Ouch!

biofinity energys
Pop Culture

People are loving this Amazon delivery driver for warning a woman that her house is 'unsafe'

Great info, even better delivery.

TikTok

Delivering packages AND safety.

This article first appeared on 6.15.22.

Amazon delivery drivers don’t have the easiest job in the world. Sitting through traffic, working in extreme temperatures, hauling boxes … not exactly a fun time. So when a driver goes out of their way to be extra considerate—people notice.

One delivery driver has gone viral for the way she delivered a little bit of safety education, along with some lighthearted advice. The TikTok video of the encounter, which now has more than 4 million views, was shared by Jessica Huseman, who had only recently moved into her new house.

The clip shows the doorbell cam recording of the driver approaching the house. As the delivery driver makes it to the front door, she sings, ”Hello … I hope your Monday’s going well. You have no markers on your house that says what number you are.”

From there, the driver’s song quickly changes tune, going from funny jest to helpful PSA.

acts of kindness
More

A viral photo of a calm dad and a screaming toddler holds an important parenting lesson

Justin Baldoni exemplified patient parenting when his daughter started. having a meltdown at the store.

Justin Baldoni/Facebook

Actor Justin Baldoni exemplified patient parenting when his daughter had a meltdown at the store.

This article originally appeared on 06.23.17


Young kids don't always pick the best times to have emotional meltdowns.

Just ask any parent.

Grocery stores, malls, and restaurants (or any place with lots of people around) in particular seem to bring out the worst in our little ones, prompting explosive tantrums that can make even the most stoic parent turn red-faced with embarrassment.

But why be embarrassed? It's just kids being kids, after all.

Joy

Poisoned golden retriever's owner shares important warning about dangerous Thanksgiving rolls

Be careful of what your dog eats this year.

via Pet Poison Helpline and Jo Naylor/Flickr

Pippa the golden retriever and some warm Thanksgiving rolls.

Thanksgiving is a great day to be a dog if you're looking for some tasty food scraps. There’s a lot of activity in the kitchen, folks are walking around with plates dropping food and there’s always someone who had too much wine that loves to give a few treats to the dog.

However, your dog’s innocent Thanksgiving snacking can be hazardous for its health.

The Pet Poison Helpline (PPH) shared a story from Tennessee that’s a great reminder to be careful of what your dogs eat, especially during the hectic holiday season.

Last Thanksgiving, Pippa, a playful golden retriever from Knoxville, had a scare after eating six unbaked rolls and had to go to the emergency room.

dogs
