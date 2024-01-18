‘80s sound effects master Michael Winslow recreates every instrument in ‘Whole Lotta Love’
That's incredible.
Comedian, actor and sound effects master Michael Winslow was ubiquitous in the ‘80s, appearing in all 7 “Police Academy” movies as Officer Larvell Jones. He also starred in hits such as “Spaceballs” and “Cheech and Chong's Next Movie” and performed the voices of various mischievous creatures in “Gremlins.”
Winslow’s incredible ability to create sound effects and beatbox with his voice earned him the title, “The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects.”
After the death of his wife in 1993, Winslow had to put his career on the backburner to take care of his children. In 2021, he made an emotional comeback on “America’s Got Talent,” where he made it to the semi-finals.
In 2011, Winslow made an incredible appearance on the Norwegian TV talk show “Senkveld - med Thomas og Harald,” where he gave an astonishing performance of Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” playing nearly every instrument with his voice.
“Whole Lotta Love” is the opening track on Led Zeppelin’s second album, Led Zeppelin II, and was released as a single in 1969. In 2004, the song was ranked number 75 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Folk-pop musician Odd Nordstoga joined Winslow on acoustic guitar for the performance.
Throughout the performance, the show’s host and the guitar player can’t believe what they’re seeing as Winslow switches from mimicking drummer John Bonham’s iconic stomp to Jimmy Page’s blues-on-steroids guitar playing. He’s even able to impersonate singer Robert Plant’s soulful, raspy voice. Throughout the performance, Winslow appears to be turning on and off a distortion pedal to give his voice some extra oomph.
Winslow ends the performance with a sea of Jimmi Hendrix-stye feedback.