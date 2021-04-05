Culture

8-year-old cancer survivor breaks Girl Scout cookie record selling over 32,000 boxes

via Lilly Bumpus / Facebook

As one can imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the 2020 and 2021 Girl Scout Cookie sales drives. So this year, the organization created a socially-distanced porch drop-off option in collaboration with GrubHub.

However, even though it's been tough for the Girl Scouts to get out there and do in-person sales, one member in San Bernardino, California managed to break a sales record.

San Bernardino's Lilly Bumpus, 8, sold more than 32,000 boxes of cookies over the past three months, beating the previous record of 26,000. The international organization states it doesn't keep official records, but local councils are free to do so.

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of America told CNN that it applauds "Lilly's entrepreneurial efforts, awesome sales goal, and donations!"

8-year-old cancer survivor breaks record for sold Girl Scout Cookies www.youtube.com

The achievement is even more impressive given Lilly's long history of health issues. She was born with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Doctors told her family that she'd probably never make it through the treatment, let alone the disease.

She underwent 14 rounds of adult-strength chemotherapy and had a portion of her chest wall removed all before her first birthday.

She recently celebrated her seventh year of being cancer-free.

"Because of the opening in her chest wall that leaves her heart exposed, she isn't allowed to do any type of physical activities or sports," her mother, Trish Bauer told Today.

"Lilly tried cheer, dance, and swim lessons and all of it put her in the hospital," she added. "So last resort, me being desperate to find anything for my daughter to do with other kids to simply feel included and to be a kid, I signed her up for Girl Scouts."

It looks like the Girl Scouts have been a good fit.

Of the 32,000 boxes Lilly sold, 5,200 will be donated to "fellow childhood cancer warriors in the hospitals," the homeless, and to deployed troops. Lilly and her troop will donate $20,000 worth of the cookie proceeds to two charitable missions they'll announce at a later date.

Lilly sold some cookies from a stand she put on her front lawn, but also made them available online. Over the years, the family has created a community online through her Facebook page and the Team Lilly Foundation.

Over the years, Lilly has used it to support children with cancer through surprise birthday parties and cancer-free celebrations. She's also raised money for funerals for children who've lost the battle with the disease.

Lilly leveraged the support of this community by posting a letter on Facebook. "My letter explains that when someone donates a $5 box through my cookie sales that it will go to a kid fighting cancer feeling really alone or to someone that is homeless," she said.

Then, the sales started rolling in.

Lilly's story is a wonderful example of finding where you can help and giving it your all. Her health made it hard for her to participate in a lot of activities, but she found what worked for her, gave it her all, and it made a big difference in a lot of people's lives.

The Elevate Prize
The Elevate Prize
Social entrepreneurs have new partner in growing their causes

RODNAE Productions via Pexels
True

The past year has changed the way a lot of people see the world and brought the importance of global change to the forefront. However, even social impact entrepreneurs have had to adapt to the changing circumstances brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The first barrier is lack of funding. COVID-19 has deeply impacted many of our supporters, and we presume it will continue to do so. Current market volatility has caused many of our supporters to scale back or withdraw their support altogether," said Brisa de Angulo, co-founder of A Breeze of Hope Foundation, a non-profit that prevents childhood sexual violence in Bolivia and winner of the 2020 Elevate Prize.

To help social entrepreneurs scale their impact for the second year in a row, The Elevate Prize is awarding $5 million to 10 innovators, activists, and problem–solvers who are making a difference in their communities every day.

"We want to see extraordinary people leading high-impact projects that are elevating opportunities for all people, elevating issues and their solutions, or elevating understanding of and between people," The Elevate Prize website states.

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Joseph Deitch, The Elevate Prize is dedicated to giving unsung social entrepreneurs the necessary resources to scale their impact and to ultimately help inspire and awaken the hero in all of us.

"The Elevate Prize remains committed to finding a radically diverse group of innovative problem solvers and investing unconventional and personalized resources that bring greater visibility to them as leaders and the vital work they do. We make good famous," said Carolina García Jayaram, executive director, Elevate Prize Foundation.

The application process will take place in two phases. Applicants have till May 5 for Phase 1, which will include a short written application. A select number of those applicants will then be chosen for Phase 2, which includes a more robust set of questions later this summer. Ten winners will be announced in October 2021.

In addition to money, winners will also receive support from The Elevate Prize to help amplify their mission, achieve their goals, and receive mentorship and industry connections.

Last year, 1,297 candidates applied for the prize.

The 10 winners include Simprints, a UK-based nonprofit implementing biometric solutions to give people in the developing world hope and access to a better healthcare system; ReThink, a patented, innovative app that detects offensive messages and gives users a chance to reconsider posting them; and Guitars Over Guns, an organization bridging the opportunity gap for youth from vulnerable communities through transformational access to music, connectivity, and self-empowerment.

You can learn more about last year's winners, here.

If you know of someone or you yourself are ready to scale your impact, apply here today.

Family

A simple way to make egg hunts less stressful for everyone, courtesy of the Netherlands

Gabe Pierce on Unsplash

Ah, the community Easter egg hunt. Is there more of a mixed bag than this adorable spring/Easter tradition?

While cute kiddos with festive baskets hunting for colorful eggs is the stuff of Instagram fever dreams, the reality can sometimes be less than picture-perfect. We've all witnessed overzealous parents racing to make sure their kid gets as many eggs as possible, bigger kids swooping in and swiping the prize before a wee one can get to it, less competitive and more reserved kids feeling overwhelmed by the free-for-all chaos, and some children inevitably ending up in tears.

But it doesn't have to be that way. A Netherlands neighborhood egg hunt shared on Facebook highlights how kids can enjoy the thrill of the hunt without the sometimes brutal competitiveness.

Janelle Hanchett moved from California to Haarlem, Netherlands with her husband and four kids two summers ago. Hanchett, who writes about parenting and life at Renegade Mothering, shared that they attended a neighborhood egg hunt this weekend and were happily surprised by how it went down.

