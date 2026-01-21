People share their prized possessions from the '70s and '80s that they'll never throw away
"The mushroom pottery my mom made around 1980. Mushrooms were very trendy then…Now it all just reminds me of her."
Vintage items have really surged in popularity. Largely driven by Gen Zers and Millennials, shoppers are seeking things that aren’t mass-produced, don’t wreak havoc on the environment or cost an arm and a leg, and, last but not least, harken back to a “simpler” time.
But for some, these treasures of a bygone era are gleaned from hours of secondhand shopping. They've been held onto, preserved, and used year after year. Quite the novel concept in today’s world.
Recently, people on Reddit were asked to share items from the ‘70s and ‘80s they still own, and the answers reflected not only nostalgia, but practicality. Sure, there were plenty of one-of-a-kind sentimental items made by hand and with love, but by and large, most spoke of gadgets, clothes, and other items (and even relationships) built to last.
Here are some of our faves. Get ready to be thrust down memory lane!
1 “I still have, and use, my vinyl records I bought in the 70s.”
“Hear hear. We have our own too. Plus I'm not letting go of my radio.”
2. “1985 Honda 650 Nighthawk.”
“My Mom made celery serving dishes. Awkward shape but I cannot bring myself to give them up.”
4. “I’ve got my “70’s hot rollers! Still working great.”
“Sadly, my prize possession, a blow dryer from 1975, up and died on me last year in a puff of smoke. Broke my heart. I thought it would live forever.”
“Those blow dryers of that era usually had asbestos in them, and we're blowing out tiny particles of asbestos right into your face.”
5. “My 1981 Rolling Stones concert t-shirt and my mom’s McGovern 1972 t-shirt.”
“I’ll have a 1982 Queen tour t-shirt and program from the concert in Milton Keynes..I think it may have shrunk as it is tighter now 😀”
6. “A Pet Rock that I named Rocco - housebroken and well behaved.”
7. “We have my mother's cast-iron skillet.”
8. “The best knife I own was my grandmother's who owned a restaurant. It can slice tomatoes paper-thin…Rarely needs sharpening.”
9. “While I was in college, a pretty young co-ed was selling multi-piece Thermo-Core cookware sets on some monthly payment plan, so it seemed affordable to soon-to-be college grads. I was clearly not thinking with my brain, and I bought a 9-piece set. Almost 50 years later, I'm still using those pots and used one tonight to make dinner.”
10. “Basically my entire kitchen is 70s or older because everything simply works and lasts with very basic maintenance…rarely does anything need replacing if you care for your things.”
11. “My wife of 59 years, I married up.”
“My husband! Married 30 years in March 💜
“My husband and I were married in 1987, dating since 1982, friends since HS, and I knew him as my pesky brother's pesky friend before that. Which was in the 1970s.”
12. “I still have a lot of tools from when I started working in the 1970's. Chisels, planes, squares, hammers, wrenches, etc.”
13. “My Bernina sewing machine. A 1974 graduation gift.”
14. “I will keep my Cabbage Patch Kid until I die, lol. My grandma legit fought for that thing.”
15. “All my original Kenner Star Wars figures. Complete set of all, from the first trilogy. But well played with by me since 9years old. So basically worthless and priceless at the same time.”
16. “My off-brand Care Bear (my parents couldn't afford the real thing) and my Alf stuffed animal. I loved that show!”
17.” I'm pretty sure the Vaseline, Vicks, and some cough syrup in my bathroom is from 1978. First two still in use. The latter used very sparingly 🤐”
18. “A little trinket box that my grandfather made me in, like, 1982 or 1983.”
19. “My partner (now in his late sixties) still has clothes he bought in the seventies. Love the heavy duty quality Levi jeans, jackets and sweaters. He looked after his things bc he didn't have much growing up. It's nice to see those old tags that say ‘Made in Canada.’”
20. “I'm 63 and still have the name bracelet the hospital put on me when I was born.”
21. “I have, and am looking at right now, a Nepalese Temple Bell. My brother brought it back from a trip he took to India and Nepal in 1970. It is beautiful to look at and the sound of its ring is a sweet striking sound followed by a sustained ring. You can rub a dowel around the rim of it while it is ringing and it will sing just like a Buddhist singing bowl. It is a treasure.”
22. “Books, so many books.I have given a lot away over the years. but I've kept a lot of the classics - Charlotte's Web, Lord of the Flies, 1984, The Diary of Anne Frank. I still have my original copy of LOTR that I got in high school in the 70s, along with the Hitchhikers series.”
23. “My mom bought some high end sheets in the 70's on a ski trip in Colorado. I still use the top sheet to this day. It is smooth, comfortable and cool to the touch. When she sees it she reminds me it was from that trip, like I've forgotten the other 100 times she told me... ;)”
24. “My ‘72 Triumph Spitfire. I bought it used as a 1976 high school graduation present to myself and still have it. It’s still a hoot to drive, too.”
25. “I have my original black light and my mood ring.”
26. “A cassette tape I stole from my sister in 1984. I used to send pics to her when I'd run across it every couple years as a running gag. It currently sits in a display case with a brass tag saying ‘She'll Never Get It Back.’”
27. “From the 70's, I still have a dress I wore on the 1st day of school and from the 80's, I have my jean jacket. Not only did I wear the heck out of it, my daughters did too! Which makes it even more sentimental now!!”
28. “I have a sheet of uncut dollar bills from the 70’s!"
29. “I have a boy's axe that was bought new for my stepdad in the mid-late 70s. Was handed down to me in the early 2000’s and it’s currently in use by my daughters. Obviously many handles later, plenty of trips across a wet stone, and more boiled linseed oil than I’d ever care to apply again; it’s still in service after at least 40 solid years splitting wood.”
30. “I still have a lot of my GLORIOUS heavy metal dresses from the 80’s. I’m talking lace-up from the navel mini dresses, ‘Lip Service’ brand (black, of course) Jeans, leather dresses and bustiers that all still fit. That stuff is great for theme parties!