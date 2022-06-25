+
Joy

6 Summer supper ideas to swoon over

Whether it's with friends or á la carte these are the best dinners to cook this season.

Fire up the grill, pull out your seafood pot, and set the table outside because summer is here! Whether you're having an intimate night in or you're inviting the whole gang over, these summer suppers bring the taste of the season. With something to make for every occasion, here are our top picks for every summer event on the calendar. Now, let's get cooking.

1. The Big Block Barbecue – Every classic barbecue needs it's burger. But that doesn't mean your meal needs to be average. This Black & Blue Burger is heaven between two buns. With butter sautéed onions, tangy blue cheese and a juicy, well-seasoned patty, this burger is unstoppable. Read the full recipe here and give your neighbors something to drool over for years to come!

2. The Classy Dinner Party – Dinner parties are back and nothing looks better on an al fresco tablescape than a fresh pot of Linguine and Clams. We know what you're thinking, but with a cook time of just twenty minutes, this is the perfect dish to make a la minute. Leave all your friends in awe with how you just "last second" whipped up this scrumptious bowl of seasonal pasta! And, in case you do feel like sharing, you can find the full recipe here. (But we won't blame you if you don't want to give away your secrets.)

3. The Show Stopping Side – Looking for that perfect side dish to contribute to your next cook out? You've found it. This Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad is the perfect bite of summer. Consider using an elevated, deconstructed plating style (like the photo above) to add a little modern, rustic, vibe to this French classic. It's the perfect accompaniment to a larger dinner party, or increase your portion size and serve yourself a divine main. Read all about it here.

4. The Low-Effort, High Reward – Nothing says "treating yourself" like Alaskan King Crab Legs. A true delicacy fit for a royalty, these are also the easiest shellfish to prepare... and that's because they come precooked! You can reheat them with a quick steam for seafood that tastes *almost* as fresh, delicious and buttery as it does right off the boat. And speaking of butter, serve these with some drawn butter on the side for the most incredible, low-effort meal you can treat yourself too. Read all about how to do it here.

5. The Everyday – Whoever said tacos were just for Tuesdays was so wrong. This Grouper Fish Taco recipe is fresh, easy, and tastes just like summer. The firm, flakey fish compliments the smokey spices and rich avocado for a combination that's beautifully crafted and so delicious you could have it everyday of the week. Find the full recipe here.

6. Date Night – Summer loves hit different, and that's why no supper suggestions would be complete without the perfect date night rec. This Cilantro Lime Grilled Lobster recipe is the perfect combination of simplicity and sophistication. And with a total cook/prep time of less than 20 minutes it's an easy thing to make together. Pair it with a simple salad or roasted potatoes for an elevated summer dinner. Whether it's your first date night ever or your first date night this week, this is sure to be a favorite. Read the full recipe here.

