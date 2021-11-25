5 gifts available for under $30
Gifts that won't break the bank.
With the holidays fast approaching, people are preparing for "the most wonderful time of the year." But, given all the gift-giving, it can also be "the most expensive time of the year." While shopping for others and finding a great gift is what the holiday spirit is all about, it can leave you feeling stressed about how much you're spending. Well, we're here to help with five hand-crafted gifts available for under $30 from the Upworthy Market. When you buy from Upworthy Market, you're getting goods that do good. That's because every purchase you make directly supports artisans from all around the world.
2. Silver Ring
$25.99
Using the lost wax casting technique, Alon Diller of Mexico creates a subtle but elegant band ring for men or women. The ring surface is textured to resemble the bark of a tree, while the band's edges are polished to a high shine.
$19.99
Entertain your dinner guests with this creative bottle holder. In order to enjoy the treat within, you will have to solve the puzzle of how to open the bottle holder. Thai artisan Waraporn Khamsuk handcrafts the puzzle from raintree wood with a white cord. The bottle holder will fit a bottle with a 2.5 inch diameter and 9 inch height. Instructions are included.
4. Shoulder Bag
$29.99
Brown and beige motifs are embroidered on a black shoulder bag in this piece by Thailand's Jiap Rojjana. Made from 100% cotton fibers, the bag features polyester cords and wood beads on the strap. A coconut shell button opens to reveal a cotton lining in black with an interior zipper pocket.
$24.95
This deceptively realistic, BPA-free travel mug looks just like a DSLR camera lens with details like a focus ring and grip. The screw-top lid with sliding sip top keeps coffee from spilling as you venture off road to capture that perfect vacation photo.
