Learning

Doctor shares a reliable 3-step method to correct someone who constantly interrupts you

Get a word in.

interruptions, conversation techniques, problem solving, psychology, behavior
Photo credit: Canva

Stop being interrupted.

There are times when you end up with that one friend who never lets you get a word in. They constantly cut you off or interrupt. You know they're not intentionally trying to hurt or annoy you, but you still wish you could bring it up in a way that won't cause friction or put them on the defensive.

Fortunately, a behavior researcher has a three-part tip that allows you to raise the issue naturally and without being harsh.

Former lawyer turned self-leadership expert Dr. Shadé Zahrai took to social media to share a simple technique for getting interrupters to slow down and let you finish your thoughts. Here are the three steps she recommends:

@shadezahrai

Someone keep cutting you off? Try this.

1. Identify their behavior

Zahrai recommends starting a one-on-one conversation with a chronic interrupter by saying, "When you interrupt me…" or something similar.

This approach lets you point out the behavior itself without judgment, passive aggression, or labels like calling it "rude" or "mean."

2. Express how their interruptions impact you

Zahrai says to follow up by acknowledging the interrupting behavior and using "I feel…" statements.

This shifts the focus to you rather than the interrupter, helping them understand that the behavior makes you feel annoyed, hurt, unheard, or however you feel when they cut you off mid-conversation. This approach is less accusatory because you're explaining how the interrupting behavior affects you, not criticizing the person themselves.


@boots.withthefurr

i’m sorry to people who have to have a conversation with me #foryoupage #fyp #funny #relatable

3. Give opportunity for explanation

In the final step, Zahrai recommends offering the floor to the interrupter by asking questions like, "Can you help me understand…?"

This gives the interrupter their "day in court," allowing them to take ownership and explain why they keep interrupting you. It can help you better understand where they're coming from, give them space to recognize their behavior and adjust it, or open a dialogue to establish ground rules for future conversations. Instead of sounding accusatory with a "You need to fix your behavior"–type statement, this approach puts them in control and helps prevent conflict.

Other options

Along with Zahrai's method, there are other effective tips for handling interruptions that can be incorporated into her three-step technique or used on their own.

For example, if you plan to use Zahrai's advice, it can help to make this a separate, private conversation rather than addressing it in the moment you were interrupted. This allows you to approach the discussion calmly and ensures the interrupter doesn't feel embarrassed or shamed by others who might overhear.

If you notice someone being interrupted in a conversation, you can casually give them a second chance to finish their thought by inviting them back in. For example: "Carol, you were mentioning something about ____. Could you elaborate on that?"

After you've spoken with the interrupter about their behavior, and they're still struggling, different solutions may help depending on why they interrupt. For example, if they're afraid of losing a thought, you might suggest a simple nonverbal signal, like raising a finger or hand, so you can acknowledge them and return to their point after you finish your sentence.

Regardless of the solution you and the interrupter settle on, Zahrai's tips help ensure the conversation happens with as little friction, hurt feelings, and conflict as possible.

Joy

People from around the globe share 15 signs that someone is obviously an American

"An Italian told me that Americans walk confidently in the wrong direction."

tourists, american tourists, us tourists, vacation, american style
via Tarnie/Flickr, Paul Duncan/Flickr, tAlex Bikes/Flickr

Americans on vacation.

One of the fun things about traveling to different countries is that you not only get to learn about other cultures, but you also learn some things about your own. Americans who travel abroad often learn that people around the world appreciate them for being open, friendly, and good at spreading hope and optimism.

On the other hand, people in other countries can often tell when an American is coming from a mile away because they speak loudly, whether indoors or outdoors. Americans also have a very peculiar body language and are known to lean on things when they have to stand for an extended period.


A Reddit user posed a question in the AskReddit subforum to learn more about how Americans stand out abroad: What's an "obvious" sign that someone is American? The post received more than 35,000 responses, with an overwhelming number of commenters noting that Americans are all smiles and love to make small talk, something most people appreciate.

According to Redditors, here are 15 "obvious" signs that someone is American:

1. They have a unique confidence

"An Italian told me that Americans walk confidently in the wrong direction."

"Been taught to walk fast, and look worried.. People think you know what you're doing."

2. They're friendly

"I worked as a cashier in a tourist place in Paris, I always recognised Americans because they were kinda friendly to me and they always left tips."

"I guess there are worse things than friendly and generous."


3. Time = distance

"If someone asks how far away something is, an American will tell how you long it takes to get there as opposed to a physical distance."

"It actually pisses off some Americans to give a distance in miles, unless they're calculating gas mileage. In some places, you have to give with and without traffic options. I think it's more valuable info in time than in distance."

4. Grinning at strangers

"The gentle grins you give to strangers if you make eye contact with them as you pass by, at least in the Midwest. was not well received in Germany."

"I dated a European man here in the US. When we walked together, every time I made eye contact with someone on our path I would smile at them, and they would always smile back. Boyfriend was so confused at all these strangers smiling at me. Kept asking if I knew all these people. It was hilarious."


5. They like personal space

"How much personal space they give themselves. Americans like at LEAST an arm's length."

"We're conditioned to fill spaces evenly. I noticed when i worked delivery, spending lots of quality time on elevators that for every new person that enters, everybody shuffles to even things out. Similar thing plays out in social gatherings and bars. Not sure if that's universal or not, but I find it interesting. I think the size of our personal bubbles is because our spaces are generally much larger because we've got the space (heh) to build bigger buildings, sidewalks, roads etc. Might also explain why we're louder. Used to filling larger spaces with volume."

Body language expert Joe Navarro says that among Americans, the social zone for acquaintances and casual interactions is four to 12 feet, while family and close friends stand 1.5 to four feet apart. The intimate zone, for those closest to us, ranges from the skin to about 18 inches.


6. They lean

"According to the CIA, when training to be a spy, you have to unlearn how to lean. Americans tend to lean on things when standing still."

All of this is true, according to Jonna Mendez, the former chief of disguise at the CIA, who has shared some of her tips and tricks for making Americans seem more European. "So we would de-Americanize you," Mendez told NPR. "They think that we are slouchy, a little sloppy. And they think that they can almost see that in our demeanor on the street because they stand up straight. They don't lean on things."


7. They don't have an indoor voice

"I've lived in America for 25 years, and it still irritates me that instead of lowering their voices in restaurants so everyone can hear, Americans just scream over each other and make their restaurants as loud as clubs."

"For some reason, my otherwise smart and wonderful American friends will speak in the same volume, diction, and speed regardless of any outside factor unless specifically asked."

8. Dessert for breakfast

"In my homestay in London, I was told that I was 'so American' for enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast (not frosted cake, but like a nuts and dried fruit spiced coffeecake kind of thing). Apparently, that's exclusively for like a 4 pm snack, and breakfast is more of a savory meal."

"A lot of American breakfast items in my mind are desserts (pancakes, muffins, waffles, etc.). It doesn't mean I won't eat them, but it's kinda weird to do so."

9. They wear their clothes differently

"A British man once told me he knew I was American because I was wearing a baseball cap backwards."

"An Italian told me they could tell I was American because I wore my sunglasses on the top of my head when I wasn't using them."


10. Exposed soles

"While visiting Turkey, I was told that I looked American because I was sitting with one leg across the other, and the bottom of my shoe was exposed. Apparently, it's rude idk."

"In a lot of places outside of the US, showing the bottom of your shoe is rude."

11. Tactical gear

"Tactical sunglasses."

"I'm in the US, and virtually anything marketed towards men has the word 'tactical' in front of it."

12. They love small talk

"I'm from California (though a smallish town), and we wave to neighbors on our road, even if we haven't met, and start conversations in the grocery line with people if the opportunity presents itself. Also, smiling and saying hello to someone you happen to walk by and make eye contact with is quite normal. We are a social species, it would be so weird not to be friendly, even to strangers, for me, and I'm not even that social of a person."

"What really gets me to it is not that Americans do small talk constantly, but the fact that they are so good and fast at it. I mean, I say 'yeah, it's hot,' and they reply with some interesting fact or make a connection to their hometown. I feel less of myself after this. They must have some small talk class in school or some sh*t."

13. They like to point

"I've always observed my US friends like to point at stuff while walking and say what it is…. We were out walking around Amsterdam recently and they were like 'hey look it's a smoke shop'…. 'Oh look a sex shop'…. 'Oh hey, it's a prostitute' …. 'Look at the canal'…. 'Wow it's another prostitute'….. 'another canal' etc etc. It was like watching Netflix with Audio Descriptions turned on."

"You know that little voice inside your head, your internal monologue? Americans seem to monologue their thoughts."


14. Optimism and enthusiasm

"Dunno in all context, but Americans in Europe stand out with their ceaseless optimism and enthusiasm."

"I'm reminded a lot of Ted Lasso. Everyone I know (all Americans) loves the show. I wonder what kind of European fan base it has."

"Americans are so positive and have such a thirst for life. It sickens me."

15. They eat while walking

"When I lived in Europe, people said only Americans eat while walking. I'd be eating a bagel or something on the way to work or class, and multiple people asked if I was American lol."

"Jay Leno said on Top Gear, I think it was, that Americans are also the only people who eat while driving. I don't do this, but I constantly see people who do, haha, especially in LA, where people spend a lot of time in their cars."

Disability

Woman without arms shares the 3 ‘compliments’ she wished people would stop saying to her

“I could never.”

ableism, disability, inclusion, conversation, identity
Photo credit: @minjacks on TikTok

Jackie Lopez is eating soup and spouting her truth.

When she was three years old, Jackie Lopez lost her arms in an accident. Growing into adulthood without those appendages, she has learned and trained to use her legs as arms and her feet as her hands to feed herself, make meals, play video games, wrap Christmas gifts, and any other activity a person could do. Throughout her life, people have remarked about how tough her circumstances are and how strong she is, and to all of those people she has one request: Please stop.

“Because I don’t have arms, I get these comments a lot and a lot of people think it’s a compliment when it really isn’t. It’s so annoying and irritating to see and hear all the time,” Lopez explained on social media.

@minjacks

[my audio got messed up 🫩]this how I FEEL, maybe other disabled ppl don’t mind but i do. #foryou #disabilitytiktok #disabled #disabilityawareness #imjustagirl

In her video, Lopez shared the three most common comments she receives as a disabled person that aren’t outwardly or intentionally mean, but annoy and actually hurt her. She prefaced her video saying that, while these comments are mostly her pet peeve and other disabled folks may not mind them, it might be a good idea to not say these things to other disabled people either.

“I could never…”

Lopez shared how hearing people say “I could never be like you/use my feet like you/live like you/etc.” really annoyed her because she had no other option but to use her feet as her hands. Saying “I could never” can be interpreted as a form of othering, even though the intention of the comment was good.

“Oh, my problems are suddenly small.”/ “I should stop complaining about my life.”

Lopez shared that this type of comment made her feel guilty, both for herself and for those who say it to her. She explains that just because an able-bodied person’s problems are different, it doesn't invalidate them. Her having no arms doesn’t make the able-bodied person’s problems go away or mean those problems should be unaddressed.

“Girl, just complain,” said Lopez. “If I were you and I had hands, best believe I would complain, too.”

@minjacks

how i play my switch 🎀🎮✨. #foryou #latina #chapina #armlessgirl #disability #disabilitytiktok #howtotiktok #girlgamer #GamerGirl #nintendo #nintendoswitch #nintendoswitcholed #oledswitch

“God gives the hardest struggle to the strongest people.”

This comment really annoyed and hurt Lopez, especially when she was growing up in the church. Aside from the presumption of faith with a comment like this, the framing of it makes it seem like Lopez’s disability was destined or given as some form of divine “test” after going through a life-altering experience.

“Keep your belief to yourself and don’t put it on me,” she asked. “I went through this, not you.”

Other comments and thoughts

Commenters noted how impressed they were by what Lopez could do with her feet, while other commenters immediately replied to them with versions of, “This is the type of stuff she’s talking about.” In spite of that, several other commenters cosigned Lopez’s feelings with some of them sharing “kind” comments that bothered them:

“While you’re sitting commenting that you ‘couldn’t imagine’ living her life, she’s eating soup and making a TikTok like any other person.”

“I hate when people say ‘You're such an inspiration’ like in what way have I inspired you? Are you trying to become disabled?”

“‘Suddenly my problems are small’, translation ‘I’m happy that I’m not like you and I see you as your struggles.’”

“‘You’re so strong, I just would’ve died’ Like, oh, okay, so you’d rather choose death than what I went through? What should I do with that information?”

“Those are very valid points. People need to be more considerate about what they say.”

“‘I could never.’ Well yeah, it didn't happen to you, it happened to her and as we can all see she could and can. You aren't obliged to make fantasy scenarios to be horrified at.”

“I get so annoyed for you. Even in this current comment section people are saying similar-ish things.”

“Some of them come from a place of kindness, but like you said, it gets to a point where you need to stop infantilizing and pitying every single disabled person you meet by reminding them that their life and their normal is different to everyone else’s.”

Lopez's video went viral, encouraging her to make a second one with even more "compliments" or "nice" comments that she frequently hears that aren't boosting or helpful at all.

@minjacks

if u ain’t disabled stop telling me how i should feel bout these comments. #foryou #disabilitytiktok #disabled #disabilityawareness #imjustagirl

She ends her video saying that those types of comments have formed into a type of ableism—and she has a point based on anecdotes from others who are blind, paralyzed, or are otherwise differently-abled. Based on hearing these experiences, it's best for everyone to stop, slow down, and take an intentional beat to consider their words before saying them—even if they have the best intentions.

Music

Kansas police pulled over an '80s pop icon for speeding and it turned into a hilarious photo shoot

"It's not every day our Deputies get to pull over cool guys!!"

john waite, police, cops, rock stars, musicians
Photo credit: Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook, cropped

Kansas police pulled over an '80s pop star, and it led to a wholesome moment.

Being pulled over by the police is always nerve-racking, and it's probably even more awkward when the driver is a pop star with multiple chart-topping singles. In July 2025, one such encounter went viral after sheriff's deputies in Kiowa County, Kansas, stopped a vehicle transporting British '80s hitmaker John Waite. But instead of leading to tension, the traffic stop resulted in a genuinely wholesome moment.

Waite and his band were en route to their concert at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City when they were pulled over for speeding. Sergeant Justin Rugg just happened to be a longtime fan. "I'm not even on cloud nine; I'm on like cloud 12," he said after making the stop, according to the Kiowa County Sheriff Office's Facebook page. The post continued: "It's not every day our Deputies get to pull over cool guys!!"

Everyone was a good sport about the whole thing. Waite took a photo with the officer and even had his band pose for another, leaning over the hood of the patrol car and looking back at the camera in mock confusion. The band eventually made it to the show, and both Waite and the sheriff's office shared the photos. The KCSO wrote to Waite, "Have a rockin' time and check out that beautiful Kansas sky!" On his own account, the musician added, "Pulled over for speeding. Good guy cop!"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"The next thing I know, I'm taking photographs with him, and we're almost wrestling"

Neither the report nor the social media posts officially say whether Waite's crew received a speeding ticket, but given the cordial tone of the photo session, it seems likely they were let off with a warning.

The comment sections are full of solid jokes and observations, including this one: "Excuse was he didn't want to be late for a show. He got off with a verbal. I'm going to have to try that next time." A commenter whose profile lists their occupation as a 911 dispatcher with the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office wrote: "I was just excited to dispatch on this call lol!! Freaking AMAZING!!!!! Hey, John Waite, stop in here on your way back!! It's my weekend to work so I didn't get to see you!!!!"

Months later, Waite laughed about the viral encounter during an interview with the YouTube channel AccordingToAmabile.

"[The officer] says, 'Who are you?'" he recalled. "I'm going, 'John Waite.' He says, 'John Waite!' And the next thing I know, I'm taking photographs with him, and we're almost wrestling. Everybody's cracking up and laughing. He was a great guy! That night, I look out in the audience, and he's raging, jumping up and down about four rows back! You meet some fantastic people [as a musician]. You really do. And a lot of it's very funny."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

You've probably heard Waite's '80s hits

While many people admitted they don't recognize the singer's name, it's likely they've heard at least a few of his songs.

Waite's first prominent gig came in the late '70s as the frontman and bassist of the hard rock–power pop band The Babys, best known for minor hits like "Isn't It Time" and "Every Time I Think of You." The group, which briefly included Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain, broke up in 1981, and Waite launched a solo career the following year with his debut LP, Ignition. He enjoyed a long run of commercial success in the decade, landing 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including his ultra-smooth 1984 No. 1 hit "Missing You." (If you haven't seen the music video, do yourself a favor. It's 1984 in visual form. Classic stuff.)

In between his various solo projects and tours, Waite had another breakthrough moment. In 1988, he co-founded the supergroup Bad English, which scored a No. 1 hit the following year with the sleek ballad "When I See You Smile." No wonder Sergeant Rugg was so impressed.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Wellness

Research definitely claims going to bed exactly at 10pm is the ideal for better sleep

"Most people wake up feeling refreshed."

sleep, bedtime, better sleep, how to get good sleep, consistent bedtime
Photo credit: Canva

The time of night you should go to bed for the best sleep, according to science.

Getting a full night of deep, restful sleep is a struggle. From waking up in the middle of the night to having trouble falling asleep, figuring out the perfect nighttime routine to lull you into sleep is crucial to wake up fully rested. One element that may be throwing off your sleep schedule is what time you go to bed. According to Apple Watch data published in the Apple Heart and Movement Study from 2025 (via Axios), the average American bedtime is 11:37 p.m.

But when is the best time to go to bed for optimal sleep? According to science, 10 p.m.

Researchers in the United Kingdom found that study participants who consistently went to bed at 10 p.m. reported the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease. Those who went to bed between 10:00 p.m. and 10:59 p.m. reported lower incidence than those who went to bed between 11:00 p.m.–11:59 p.m., and after 12:00 a.m.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Dr. Emma Lin, a board-certified pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist and the co-founder of AimVein, tells Upworthy that the body starts preparing you for sleep even earlier.

"Around 9 to 10 p.m., the production of melatonin begins in the brain. This is the hormone that gives your body the signal that it is time to go to sleep," she says. "The body temperature drops. The heart beats slower. The breathing becomes rhythmic."

By then, the body is perfectly prepped for a good night of sleep.

"When people go to bed at 10 p.m., they sleep better and faster. Their bodies breathe better," says Dr. Lin. "Most people wake up feeling refreshed. Going to bed at this time corresponds to the body’s natural rhythm."

sleep, deep sleep, good sleep, better sleep, bedtime Woman wearing a sleeping mask asleep in bed by 10 p.m.Photo credit: Canva

Of course, going to bed at 10 p.m. may be way too late or totally unrealistic for some people. In that case, Dr. Lin stresses that what's most important is going to bed at the same time every night.

"Your body loves the same routine every day. This is what I always tell my patients. The brain works like a clock. If the clock doesn’t go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, it will be confused," she explains. "But if the clock goes to bed at the same time every day, it will know when it’s time to slow down. The melatonin will be released on schedule. The breathing will calm down. Patients with insomnia and sleep apnea will see an improvement in their sleep pattern just by having the same bed time every day."

The goal is to sleep 7–9 hours each night, which is recommended by the National Sleep Foundation. Dr. Lin adds that this amount of sleep allows the body and brain to recover completely.

sleep, phone use at night, on phone in bed, bedtime, phone use before bed Woman struggles to sleep on her phone.Photo credit: Canva

"Sleeping is cyclical. Some phases are good for the immune system. Others are good for memory. Deep phases are good for allowing the lungs and heart to rest, she says. "When people get less than 7 hours’ sleep, I see increased daytime sleepiness, increased levels of stress hormones in the body, and increased breathing difficulties in people with breathing problems like asthma or lung disease when they get inadequate sleep. Adequate sleep allows the body to heal itself."

So, if you are looking to go to bed at 10 p.m. (or a time that will be consistent for you to hit the 7-9 hours), Dr. Lin suggests you avoid these two things to get good sleep: "Exposure to bright light can turn the brain’s internal clock back. Using electronic devices at night suppresses melatonin," she says. "And drinking alcohol can exacerbate breathing problems at night. I tell all my patients that sleep is not a lazy activity. Sleep is a healing activity."

Celebrity

Man uses Anne Hathaway clip to explain 'bridge back' method to regain control of a conversation

All it takes is 3 simple steps.

Bridge, Anne Hathaway, communication technique, bridge back method, interview tips
Photo Credit: Canva, Wiki Commons

A beautiful bridge. Anne Hathaway.

Have you ever found that you've lost control of a conversation? Perhaps you're making a point about something when it's derailed by a topic you'd rather not discuss. Rather than get frustrated, there's a super simple technique one can use to get back on track. It's called the "bridge back" method, and once you understand how it's done, it can be an incredibly useful tool in conversation.

The "bridge back" method is often exemplified in interviews. Rob D. Willis, a strategic story producer, shared an interview on his Instagram that Matt Lauer conducted with Anne Hathaway during her Les Misérables press junket tour. In this re-surfaced clip making the rounds online, Lauer brings up a "wardrobe malfunction" and asks her what "lessons she learned."

First, Hathaway acknowledges that it happened. She then explains how it made her feel. "It kind of made me sad on two accounts. One, I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment rather than delete it. And I'm sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies sexuality of unwilling participants, which brings us back to Les Mis because that's what my character is." (Hathaway played Fantine, a sex worker in France in the 1800s.)

Willis pauses the clip here and points out that this is a classic "trap question" that a celebrity often gets. "The journalist wants an embarrassing story, but the actor wants to talk about what they're working on." He praises Hathaway's bridge back technique and says "it's perfect for difficult questions."

He breaks down how she does it:

Step 1: Briefly acknowledge

“It was obviously an unfortunate incident”

She owns it without dwelling on it or getting emotional.

Step 2: Connect to the bigger picture

“It kind of made me sad on two accounts. One was that I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment and rather than delete it... And I’m sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies sexuality of unwilling participants.”

She moves the frame from her personal mistake to a cultural critique.

Step 3: Return to your point

“Which brings us back to Les Mis — because that’s what my character is”

Anne Hathaway appears on TheToday Show to discuss Les Misérables www.youtube.com, Kingsherry, The Today show

On Vocate, a site dedicated to building communication and public speaking skills, they note, “Good bridging isn’t about avoidance. It’s about reframing. A skillful speaker acknowledges the legitimacy of the question but still takes the opportunity to express what truly matters to them and their audience.”

They add that the method is also often seen with skilled politicians, writing, “Used well, it creates space for clarity, narrative control, and audience connection.” For a slightly easier way to memorize the tip, they call it the "ABC method"—“Acknowledge, Bridge, Communicate.”

On the Cornerstone Coaching and Training site, human resources consultant Betty Lochner goes over similar ideas and stresses the importance of staying in control without getting aggressive or defensive. “Learning how to bridge conversations is learning how to move someone from where they want the conversation to be to where you want it to go.”

Nadhi Saini gives examples on how to use bridging in conversations. www.youtube.com, Nidhi Saini

