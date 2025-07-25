28 simple daily habits that people say drastically reduced their stress levels
Try making these easy yet impactful changes to your daily routine.
Americans are stressed and anxious. According to a 2025 poll by the American Psychiatric Association, these are the top things they stress about: current events, keeping themselves and their families safe, paying bills and expenses, and their health.
Stress can have serious impacts on the body and mind. If you can feel its impact, you may be looking for ways to reduce your stress.
Over on Reddit, user Head-Tangerine-8260 posed the question: "What's a simple habit that made your daily life way less stressful?" to a thread of people looking for healthy habits,
Real people shared their real-life advice for how they have reduced stress in their lives. These are 28 simple habits hat can help you lead a life of less stress.
"Plan next day every evening." —digital_tempo
"Having my outfit picked out, ironed and my work bag packed the night before gives me such relief in the morning." —MarsupialLast4651
"Give yourself 30 mins more than whatever you think you need in your morning routine. Having a bit more time to shift into your day vs feeling rushed and out of time all the time is an easy but impactful change for my daily routine." —Purfectenschlag
"My doctor told me about this yoga nidra and I really enjoy it. eye mask, headphones, under covers. my nervous system melts when I hear her voice. I look forward to it at the end of a work day." —Janices1976
"I've been doing the Wim Hof Breathing Technique for a month now and I really feel more energized and motivated. It's like life is a little bit easier." —Soquerodesabafar
"Remind myself that anxiety is nothing more than thinking-rapid, untrained thinking. Stop overthinking about the future and stop fretting about the past."— slutspells
"Writing down just three priorities each morning. Not a massive to-do list, just the three things that will make the day feel meaningful or productive. It helps cut the noise and gives me a small sense of control, especially on chaotic days. It’s simple, but it’s saved my sanity more than once. What’s yours?" —Self-CoachedPress
"Actually taking a 15-minute break to step outside and walk away from the office/desk. Before I would still stay in/at it and scroll on phone, or just sit on the office couch. Started realizing I craved sunlight and silence (quiet mind), and it lets me reset. I use it to do 1-2 laps around the office complex." —BOHICA_Headquarters
"No news. Stopped watching completely. Haven’t blown up yet. Used to be something I did first thing in the morning and it just rattled me. Now I’m very selective with what information I let myself consume. Might be unpopular but it works for me." —ATXGreenEyes
"Going to a coffee shop on Sunday and planning out my week, daily workouts." —taytay10133
"Journal. Write everyday." —Spare_Lemon5010
"Meal prepping. Cooking one day a week for the whole week and partially freezing / defrosting. The mental relief of not having to think about what to eat and cooking daily is amazing. One 2 hour session in the kitchen a week is bearable and easier to battle through than the daily thought process and prep. Less mess throughout the rest of the week, as no more prep needed. Microwaving dinner is quick and easy if in a time pinch. I can also track my macros easily and saw progress in my physique within 2 weeks as I was consistent with my intake." —Consistent-Choice-22
"One load of laundry every day, with a baby. Roomba vacuum on every morning. Straightening the couch pillows and blankets before I go to bed. Running the dishwasher daily, even if it’s half full." —Bonus_Leading
"I start my day with a cold plunge. Been huge for my mental state because in my head I’m getting the hardest part of my day behind me before 8am. Everything after that is simple." —mgm904
"Tracking expenses in an analog manner. Doing it electronically and relying on my bank portal wasn’t enough. Some charges would take days to go through. Some are instant. Writing down each expense for each paycheck and budgeting what’s leftover is WAY less stressful than guessing, or not knowing, when something is coming out. It’s extremely simple. Can be time consuming but extremely simple and makes me upfront with my finances instead of blindly spending." —Snipes2016
"No phone for the first hour of my day. Gives you the first hour entirely to yourself to slowly start your day and prevents a massive cortisol spike when your brain is at its most vulnerable." —lolobq47
"Ensuring my travel mugs and water bottles are all clean before I go to bed. And that my refrigerator water is filled (we put filtered water into a glass thing), and the filter is filled with water too." —mrsredfast
"Not taking my phone into the bedroom." —dl039
"I have a poster of the pale blue dot by Carl Sagan hanging in my room. It really helps to remind myself that in the end, nothing really matters. We are but a speck in the vast galactic ocean, alive for a brief moment. Also, 30 mins of shooting hoops." —bluebird-03
"Prayers of gratitude." —StoicallyRoasted
"Making my bed every morning. I heard it so much and I kept it up for 2 weeks (to form the habit). And honestly, it just makes my morning better and starts my day. And its nice to climb into bed at night into a nicely made bed. When I don't, my day just feels off." —InteractionNo9110
"I changed my work wardrobe to just white or gray shirts, black skirts, and three colors of shoes (besides nude and black, which are imperative). I can wear different blazers or belts to correspond with my footwear and jewelry, but not trying to put together an outfit helped. I grab something and then something else. Then something else. I only have to worry about getting a jacket that matches with my shoes. Am I wearing blue? Then the other decisions are made. Cool." —5Tapestries