People swear by these 20 unique airport hacks for stress-free holiday traveling
These tips and tricks changed the way they travel forever.
Holiday traveling is upon us, and this year feels particularly…turbulent. It seems like getting to the airport super early, packing light, and even having little luxuries like TSA pre-check or global entry isn’t enough to handle the crowds, costs, and overall chaos that awaits.
Luckily, there are still plenty of tried-and-true ways to make flights flow a little smoother. Recently a travel content creator (@emmahaswanderlust) asked for people to share airport hacks that “changed the way you travel forever.” She emphasized that she was looking for things a little more unique than “take layers because the lane gets cold!”and folks did not disappoint.
From genius packing ideas to simple ways to avoid paying exorbitant airport fees, here are 20 hacks that real people swear by to make air travel a breeze.
1. “Take a free shuttle to any hotel. Get the Uber from there to avoid the airport upcharging.”
2. “Compression socks are a game changer after a lot of airport walking and sitting on the flight.”
3. “My mom and dad split packing in their two suitcases. That way, if one is lost, they both have clothes! Too bad I’m single, lol.”
4. “AirTag your bags—airline lost my bags and told me it was in France, I pulled up my AirTag and told them it was in London, and that’s how they found them.”
5. “Be bored in the airport. No scrolling, reading, etc. Save all the interesting activities/mind stimulation for the airplane to help the flight feel faster.”
6. “When you land, never use the first restroom you see – use the next one; everyone from your flight will jump in the first and you’ll end up waiting the same amount of time as going to the next.”
7. “I’m a big guy. The shoulder strap on my personal item is adjustable. I put it around my knees and adjust it so I don’t “man-spread” into my neighbor’s space if/when I fall asleep.”
8. “I ALWAYS travel with brand new activity books for a boy and a girl so i can bring it to the mom of a screaming kid.”
9. “I once bought an item from the gift shop and have kept the bag since. Now, when I go to the airport, I use that bag for any of my oversized items, so they believe I bought them in the airport, and I don’t get charged for additional stuff on the plane.”
10. “Take food so you don’t spend money at the airport on food. I always make breakfast burritos before each flight.”
11. “Order a neck pillow pillow case – stuff it with clothes. Extra “personal bag” & neck pillow in one.”
12. “Take an old cell phone with you, download a bunch of movies and shows on it to consume your content on so you never have to worry about your cellphone that has service, tickets, etc dying.”
13. “Take oranges on the plane. If there’s a smell you don’t like, tear the orange. The oils are a natural “air freshener” and it’s not as offensive as a normal air freshener or cologne/perfume.”
14. “TAKE PHOTOS OF EVERYTHING! Luggage? Photo. IDS and medications? Photos. PLANE TICKET?? PHOTO.”
15. “CLEAN BEFORE YOU LEAVE! Clean your house, bedroom, wash and change your sheets and make your bed, prepare your house for when you come home, get all the chores out of the way so you can get home and just relax.”
16. “If you feel nauseous on the plane, ask for an alcohol wipe, the smell can stave off nausea.”
17. “If you’re arriving on a late flight (like 10pm or later), have your ride pick you up at departures instead of arrivals. Far less crowded since less flights go out that late, less of a headache for you and your ride.”
18. “I have a playlist for when I have to run to catch my next flight with songs like ‘I Need a Hero’ and ‘Eye of the Tiger.’ I start it right when my plane lands so I’m ready to rumble.”
19. “I wear a light jacket with my keys, wallet, everything that needs to be scanned in those pockets. Easy off, easy on.”
20. “[I] put the keys to my home in my backpack in the front pocket…When I’m finally home and likely exhausted from traveling, I don't have to dig around to get inside my place.”
And of course, let’s not forget to be patient, and be kind. It might not seem like a “hack” necessarily, but it really does make an already hectic time more bearable for everyone.