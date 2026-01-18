Viral 2-minute reading test proves reading 900 words per minute isn't as hard as we might think
People are shocked at how fast they can read and comprehend with this method.
Reading is one of the best ways to increase knowledge and engage the imagination, but it takes time. Evelyn Wood introduced her Reading Dynamics speed reading program in 1959, but most people just read at whatever speed they naturally read and don’t give it much thought.
However, in the digital age, speed reading looks a bit different. Shortcuts have eliminated some of the obstacles speed reading methods are designed to overcome, making it easier than ever to read at speeds you never imagined possible. What if you could read 900 words per minute (wpm)? An average novel is 80,000 words, so you could read a whole novel in less than nine hours. If that sounds impossible, try this test, which starts at 300 wpm and increases up to 900 wpm:
How did you do? Some people say they struggled to go past 600 wpm, while others found that reading at 900 wpm required extra concentration but was totally doable. Considering that the average reading speed is around 250 wpm, even getting to 600 wpm within a minute is a major improvement.
Can you speed read with full comprehension?
But what about comprehending what you're reading when you read that fast? Naturally, a lot depends on the complexity and difficulty level of the reading. Some people see an improvement in reading comprehension when they learn to read faster as it requires greater concentration, which means less of a chance for their mind to wander away from what they're reading.
Reading for pleasure, information, or deep comprehension of challenging text may make a difference in how well speed reading works for you. Photo credit: Canva
However, the research indicates that, on the whole, reading fast does mean sacrificing some understanding. As a 2015 study on speed reading states, "The research shows that there is a trade-off between speed and accuracy. It is unlikely that readers will be able to double or triple their reading speeds (e.g., from around 250 to 500-750 words per minute) while still being able to understand the text as well as if they read at normal speed. If a thorough understanding of the text is not the reader's goal, then speed reading or skimming the text will allow the reader to get through it faster with moderate comprehension."
If you're thinking, "But I understood everything in that speed reading test even at 900 wpm!" that may be because it wasn't a very difficult read. A lot also depends on what we're reading and why we're reading. If it's just to get the gist of something, speed reading might work out splendidly. If it's to read for pleasure, speed reading might be preferable for some but not others. If it's a challenging read and you're reading for deep understanding, speed reading may not be the best choice.
Interestingly, some people found the speed reading experience actually quite enjoyable, saying they "enjoyed the flow state" and that it made them "feel like a genius." Some even found it "satisfying" and "soothing."
Why reading books is so good for us
Whether we speed read text using modern digital tools or read a good old-fashioned paper book at a leisurely speed, experts agree that reading is good for us. Paul Wright, MD, Senior Vice President and System Chair of the Neuroscience Institute at Nuvance Health writes:
"Reading a book is like eating a superfood for your brain. Studies using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) have shown that reading is a complex task involving different parts of the brain. By observing changes to blood flow in the brain, researchers can see that reading stimulates the brain’s neural pathways. This stimulation enhances brain activity, memory and cognitive function — ultimately boosting your creativity and expanding your capacity to learn."
Everyone has their preferred style of reading.Photo credit: Canva
Wright points out that reading has physical health benefits, including lower blood pressure, reduced stress, and improved sleep quality, as well as mental health benefits such as increased empathy and boosts of stress-reducing endorphins.
So is there any real benefit to being able to read faster? That depends on who you ask. Our brains all function a bit differently from each other and we all read for different reasons, so some people may find speed reading to be an invaluable tool while others may not ever feel the need to even try it.
Nevertheless, it's pretty amazing to see what the human brain is capable of, isn't it?