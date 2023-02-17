10 things that made us smile this week
Upworthy's weekly roundup of joy.
What do you get when you combine a hilarious Boyz II Men remake, Paul Rudd singing about a beanie, a heartwarming obituary and a sling-shotting squirrel with perfect aim?
You get Upworthy's list of 10 things that made us smile this week. Naturally.
These roundups are always an eclectic mix of delightful finds, and this week's list is no exception. Joy can be found in so many places in so many ways, and it's fun to see what trips people's smile triggers.
If you're looking for something to lift your spirits, something in this list is sure to do the trick. Enjoy!
1. Daughter shows her deaf mom Rihanna's interpreter at the Super Bowl and it's so wholesome.
@mylifeasbella
#duet with @rollingstone My mom didn’t watch the superbowl so this was her first time seeing this and SHE LOOOVED 🤩 #fyp #deafparents #ASL #rihanna #reaction #coda #xyzbca
The way she starts to jam! Priceless. Read the full story here.
2. A baby started crying on a flight and three older women came to the rescue.
It really does take a village, even when your village is a temporary one 30,000 feet in the air. Here's to the kindness and helpfulness of strangers.
3. Boys II Men remade 'I'll Make Love To You' for long-time couples and it's hilariously spot on.
"I'll make love to you like you want me to. Unless you're too tired, because I'm tired too." Oh my gosh. Nailed it. Read the full story here.
4. Daughter's viral TikTok made her indie author dad a bestseller overnight.
The internet has its problems, but it also has a whole lot of beautiful moments. Check out dad's reaction to finding out the book he spent 14 years writing was selling out on Amazon and read the full story here.
5. Emmy-winner Bob Weide's obituary for his wife of 25 years is a heartwarming viral love story.
\u201cIt is with profound sadness that I report my dear, sweet wife, Linda Weide, of blessed memory, passed away on Christmas Day. My tribute to her in the L.A. Times only scratches the surface. If you click on the attached, please read to the end. You would have loved her.\u201d— Robert B. Weide (@Robert B. Weide) 1676137767
It may seem odd to put an obituary in a "things that made us smile" list, but this one deserves it. It's a wonderful tribute to his wife Linda, wrapped up with a perfect last line: "For those who never knew her, I'm sorry for your loss." Read the sweet love story here.
6. Dad captures his son's pure joy riding his bike and his giggle is infectious.
There's nothing better than the sound of a child experiencing genuine delight. So precious.
7. Squirrel slingshots a chipmunk off its pad with perfect aim.
\u201cThe squirrel knew exactly what he was doing.. \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Buitengebieden (@Buitengebieden) 1676195400
(Pardon me while I watch this half a dozen more times.)
8. Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon's 'Teenie Weenie Beanie' song just gets funnier and funnier.
Give it 45 seconds to get to the best parts. I promise, "teenie weenie beanie on a tub of Vaseline-y" is worth it. Read the full story here.
9. Sound up to see why this dog's perfectly timed side-eye got 10 million views.
@noodleandtilde
feel like someone in this room might have been part of the survey (original credit @Paddy)
Yep, Noodle is most definitely judging you. Read more about Noodle's constant side-eyes here.
10. Let's take some lessons in stealth and precision from this brilliant ragdoll cat.
Talk about walking in someone's footsteps! Impressive. And the way it took one step into the snow and said, "Nope." Totally felt that.
Hope you found some reasons to smile here!