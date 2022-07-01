10 things that made us smile this week
Something joyful for everyone.
When the internet is full of dreary headlines, it’s even more important to balance it all out with things that spark joy.
Whether it comes from cute kids and animals, amazing art or wholesome acts of kindness, things that make us smile help remind our hearts that the world is indeed a big place, containing both the bad and the good. Sometimes it might take a little extra scouring to find what makes us smile, but Upworthy is here to make the search a little bit easier.
Without further ado, let’s get uplifted:
1. Benny the guide pup fell asleep at his own photoshoot and Twitter loved him for it.
This is Benny. He fell asleep during his guide dog initiation photoshoot. 12/10 we still think he has what it takes pic.twitter.com/s5Juhz7SP2— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 29, 2022
Sometimes being adorable is just so exhausting, wouldn’t you agree?
2. Orchestra conductors got gloriously pranked on their birthdays.
Maestros Sir Andrew Davis, Sir Roger Norrington and Lahav Shani were in for a delightful symphonic surprise. Who knew that “Happy Birthday” could be such a moving tune?
3. People rallied around an honest teen who went out of his way to return a woman's purse.
Seventeen-year-old Adrian Rodriguez found Eliana Martin’s abandoned purse in a shopping cart. Rodriguez found an address where Martin lived, and dropped it off while she wasn’t home. His act of kindness was caught on the doorbell camera, and Martin's former roommate was so moved she started a GoFundMe campaign to reward him. People raised nearly $10,000. You can read the full story here.
4. The crowd at a baseball game had the most wholesome reaction to a little girl's bottle flip.
This girl had the whole section rooting for her bottle flip pic.twitter.com/CxSyGP7OKx— Gleyber With No Brim (Corey) (@Saquon_Gleyber) June 26, 2022
And the crowd goes wild! I don’t think she expected that kind of applause.
5. A mischievous baby elephant causes the cutest wardrobe malfunction of all time.
Note to self: Never wear a long skirt while visiting baby elephants.
6. A helpful grandma pressed her grandkid's bi flag before Pride Parade.
Sometimes the simplest gestures hold the most meaning.
7. Two brothers are using their roller skates to spread joy.
@griffinbrothersskating Comin I’m hot 🥵 #TheGriffinBrothers#foryoupage#fyp#jamskating#rollerskating#jamskate#rollerskate♬ Coming In Hot - Andy Mineo & Lecrae
Brothers Marcus and Michael Griffin, also known as The Griffin Brothers, are rolling through social media showing off their impressive skate skills. With smooth moves, fun outfits and an inspiring story, there’s just so much to love about these two.
8. A 1991 blooper clip of Robin Williams and Elmo resurfaced, and everyone's in stitches.
Williams was a comedy master. Elmo is adorable. It’s a pretty unbeatable combo.
9. Did you know that an octopus can use jet propulsion?
Perhaps I’m biased because octopi are my favorite animals of all time, but it was cool to learn that octopuses have two sets of gills inside their mantle to extract oxygen from their ocean environment. They bring water into their mantle and exhale through their “siphon”—that snorkel-like tube sticking out of the mantle. If an octopus needs a speedy getaway from a predator, it can use jet propulsion—inhale with a powerful exhale—to swim away!
10. Kentanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman to serve on the highest court of the nation.
Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as an associate justice to the United States Supreme Court, making history as the first Black woman on the highest court in the nation https://t.co/udbQDO3algpic.twitter.com/4R6U6rIFgi— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 30, 2022
At least one bit of good Supreme Court news.
The internet doesn’t always have to be a soul drain. Feel free to come back to these anytime you need the healing salve of joy.