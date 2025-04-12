Young dad reads emotional letter to brother who passed away 10 years prior on keeping his memory alive
"We still sing 'Happy Birthday' to you every year and make a cake."
Losing a sibling is a pain that never fully fades. Grief looks and feels different depending on the year, month or day, but keeping the memory alive of a lost loved one is a one way to keep healing.
Eric (@kidds_dad) shared an emotional video with his followers on Instagram that he wrote to his older brother Reagan, who passed away 10 years ago. He details how he's worked to keep his memory alive for his kids in their daily lives, and how he still misses him to this day.
He captioned the video with a simple, "A letter to my brother." Then, he begins to read the letter in the video. "Dear Reagan, it has now been 10 years since you've been gone, and I figured I'd fill you in.
Eric continues, "We left off with me about to start dating, and though I always looked forward to be able to have your dating advice, somehow I lucked out and i met the woman of my dreams and my best friend. She's weird and pretty cool, so I think you'd like her," he says.
The video plays a montage of videos of Eric cleaning off his brother's grave and hanging out with his two kids, and he continues to share. "Since then I've moved away, graduated school and i had a baby. And in fact, I had two babies," he says. "I got my motorcycle endorsement just like you, and I make sure to ride your bike all the time so it's still running well. When I'm feeling sad, I'll still play Regina Spector "The Call" and still do our little dance that we had."
In another clip, Eric lights candles on a birthday cake. "We still sing 'Happy Birthday' to you every year and make a cake, and it's always so fun. I just wish you could be there with us, that's all. I hate to break it to you, but I don't think the All American Rejects are relevant anymore, but don't worry I still listen to them. Although the bedazzled jeans, we had to let those go. Sorry man."
Eric also explains that he named one of his sons after Reagan. "The son we named after you started asking how you died. I haven't figured out yet how to have that conversation with him yet or how to explain, but I take every opportunity I can to share stories with him and listen to your music with him. He's a big fan, by the way. So, if you ever want to make more, let me know."
He ends the video with a heartfelt message of longing for his brother. "I miss you every single day. Hope you write back. Bye, Reagan," he says.
Viewers responded to his sweet video with heartfelt messages.
"You keep him alive so beautifully. He’d be so proud of you. Sending 💛," one wrote.
"I think your brother would have been so proud 👏," another added.
"I know there’s nothing anyone can say to make your hurt go away, but I know with my whole heart that your brother is so very proud of you each and every day, even if he’s no longer physically on this earth with you anymore. Hang in there!!" shared another.