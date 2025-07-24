Woman shocked when her Grubhub pizza was delivered by the police instead of her driver
Tempe Police Department keeping things hot 'n' ready.
Have you ever been waiting for an Uber driver or a food delivery and had serious questions about where the driver was headed or why they were waiting so long at a light while you watched their progress on a map? Brandy Parrish of Arizona had some serious questions on July 4th when her Grubhub driver stopped for an incredibly long time while she was eagerly awaiting her food.
"He was making really good time then, all of the sudden, he stops, a block from away from our apartment,” Parrish told Fox 10 News. Fifteen minutes after the car stopped, Parrish noticed the car travelling the wrong direction on the Grubhub map. Unbeknownst to Parrish, her driver had been arrested by Tempe Police for reckless driving and excessive speed. It seems the driver went out of his way to deliver the pizza hot and on time.
Fortunately for Parrish, the officers decided that, even though the driver was headed to jail, the pizza still needed to be delivered. Talk about protecting and serving… hot pizza. "Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza with some crazy puffs. Very important," Parrish told Fox 10 News.
Body cam footage revealed the moment that Parrish was startled to see the police at her door holding her pizza and crazy puffs.
When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer. The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady. 🍕🚨 We’re committed to serving our community 24/7—whether it’s safety or pizza delivery! pic.twitter.com/mjwy9KXPIk
— Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) July 12, 2025
"How are you doing?" an officer asked.
"Good. How are you?" she responded.
"Very good. Brandy?" the officer holding the pizza asked to verify whether she was the rightful owner of the pizza.
"Yes," she confirmed.
"So your Grubhub guy got arrested, so we still delivered your pizza," the officer said.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
The officers believed that, despite the driver's multiple traffic law violations, he still deserved to have his delivery mission accomplished, and that the pizza and crazy puffs should still be hot when they arrived. After all, as Parrish saw on the map, the driver was right by her apartment when he got arrested. "It was, two minutes from where the vehicle stop was. We came to the consensus that this person should probably get their pizza," Officer Gavin Young told Inside Edition.
"When a delivery driver was arrested during a traffic stop, our officers made sure the pizza still got to the customer," the police department wrote on Facebook. "The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady. We’re committed to serving our community 24/7—whether it’s safety or pizza delivery!"
Unfortunately for the arrested Grubhub driver, he probably won’t be doing too many deliveries when he gets out of jail. If you get a major driving violation, such as reckless driving or driving under the influence, while driving for Grubhub, your account can be deactivated.
All in all, it’s nice that in the heat of the moment, the officers did right by the delivery driver and his customer by showing up with the pizza and crazy puffs. Now, the only thing we don’t know is whether Parrish tipped the officers or left a nice gratuity on the Grubhub app since the driver could probably use a few bucks towards his bail money.