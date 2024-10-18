Woman tired of being told to 'cut out sodas' shares eye opening rant about losing weight
"I'm so frustrated because why is it this freaking hard?"
Losing weight is a personal journey, though when someone is visibly overweight, it seems sometimes others can feel that it's their business to comment on their weight. The media isn't much help in this area since they generally portray overweight people as someone who over eats due to lack of self control. They're also often seen as lazy and disheveled in movies and television shows, even when it's supposed to be comedy.
These sorts of portrayals can easily seep into the subconsciousness of viewers who may then prejudge overweight people they come into contact with. But just because someone is overweight or even obese, it doesn't mean they got that way due to unhealthy habits. It also doesn't mean they're maintaining the weight due to unhealthy habits.
Alecia, is someone who is frustrated with the prejudgement about her weight but even more frustrated about the difficulties she's had while trying to lose weight. It sounds like Alecia has been doing everything right for years but the weight won't come off and doctors don't seem to be of any help, so she decided to vent her difficulties to her followers.
"I am 34 year's old and I have battled my weight for 20 years. That is longer than I...I have battled weight longer than I have not. That is ridiculous. I have ketoed, I have weight watchered, I have counted calories. And I'm talking weighed my food, I still do. I've been with my husband 10 years in March and in 10 years he has never known me to not work out minimum four days a week, count my calories...either counting calories or Weight Watchers. He has never known me to not do those things," She reveals before sharing her pet peeve.
woman in black t-shirt and blue denim jeans holding brown hat Photo by Jade Destiny on Unsplash
"And I'm so sick of the people that are like, 'ugh cut out sodas.' I don't drink sodas. I don't drink sodas."
It's clear Alecia is frustrated with the accusations and misconceptions, pointing out the discrepancies in what Hollywood portrays and her actual reality. The woman assures people that she doesn't sit around on the couch all day eating "three Whoppers and two large fries" followed by a tub of ice cream.
"I might even cry because I'm so angry about it. I don't even like that kind of emotion on social media but I'm so frustrated because why is it this freaking hard," Alecia shares before being interrupted by her rooster being upset that she's upset. "If you have not worked so freaking hard to have no results, you don't get it."
person standing on white digital bathroom scale Photo by i yunmai on Unsplash
It's clear early on in her nearly 10 minute video that she has been doing everything she possibly can to lose weight. Even demanding her doctors try to figure out what is causing her to hang on to the weight despite working out and eating very healthy foods. Alecia complains that the doctors continue to tell her to cut out sodas and junk food though she does her best to make them believe that she isn't eating those things anyway. But it seems as if they are dismissing her very real health concerns about how her body is responding to living a healthy lifestyle.
When recounting a dinner she made, she explains that her husband had six tacos loaded up with sour cream and cheese while she had a singular taco topped with plain Greek yogurt and fat free cheese. Aleicia does admit that there are times when she will drop around 30 pounds but that seems to be where it stops, though she feels stronger, the struggle with weight is still there no matter what.
@aleciathecountrybumpkin #frustration #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlosscheck #wls #losingweight #overweight #momsoftiktok #momsover30 #sickandtired #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - aleciathecountrybumpkin
"I've had hormone panels done, I've had all the blood drawn," she says before taking a mocking tone. "Everything's in range, everything's fine. Everything is not fine. Everything's not fine. If it were fine wouldn't I have lost weight by now? Wouldn't I be able to lose weight continuously?"
Alecia reveals later in the video that people often point to how fit she looked in high school assuming she could get there again, but it turns out the woman was struggling with an eating disorder during her teen years. People really resonated with Alecia's message sharing their own experiences with struggling to lose weight while others share what they think the issue may be.
Working Out Body Type GIFGiphy
"Same girl. SAME. GLP1 medications have quite literally saved my life. Insulin resistance is REAL," someone writes.
"And the SECOND you stop trying to lose weight, dieting, working out.. you gain everything back. I’m so tired," another shares.
"You are not alone. If I had a dollar for the “what are you eating?” Comments from Dr’s. Nothing. Some days I was literally was eating NOTHING. Could not loose an oz. I am seeing change with a GLP1," another person chimes in.
the simpsons exercise GIFGiphy
"All of this! It wasn't until I went to a functional Dr and paid out of pocket that the right testing was done. Diagnosed with PCOS, Hypothyroidism and Insulin Resistance. On Zepbound and down 60lbs," one commenter shares.
Alecia's rant and the subsequent comments from followers is extremely eye opening for those that may not understand the struggle some face with losing weight. It also solidifies that judging someone based on their outward appearance can be harmful. Hopefully, her rant helps others understand the importance of valuing others based on who they are as a person and not what size they wear.