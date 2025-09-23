A woman perfectly demonstrates 'singing in cursive' and it has people rolling
"Get over it mom. This is just what Gen Alpha sounds like."
In the last few decades, singers from all across the world began implementing an affect into their voice that was a bit baffling, even to musicologists. It was enticing to some and hilariously annoying to others. But what experts are calling "singing in cursive" doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.
Comedian and actress Manon Matthews makes videos where, among other things, she does impressions of this style. One, in particular is a clip in which she perfectly encapsulates singing in cursive, after hearing a cover of The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields" in her yoga class.
Don't adjust your screen or glasses. The following is an attempt to translate as she sang it: "Let me take you dowwwwrrrn cuz I'm goirning toooy Strawburrrrry faaailds (reverb). Northing ish reaurrrllll (reverb). Nottting to gert horm aboiiit. Strawberry fails fo ervaww."
The comments—and there are over a thousand—are equally hilarious. One person writes, "I didn't know Bjork sang the Beatles." Another jokes, "The horror of the vowels!"
But another approaches it from their child's point of view. "My 11-year-old listens to musicians who ALL make those weird pronunciations and I cannot for the life of me make those sounds with my mouth! She just rolls her eyes and says, 'Get over it mom, it's just what Gen Alpha sounds like.'"
Just a few months ago, writer Megan LaPierre noted, "The stylistic choice to sing with 'elongated vowels, clipped consonants and run-on phrasing,' as musicologist Nate Sloan has put it, refuses to die. After initially making their debut as a nervous teenager covering blink-182 in the middle of a mall in 2013, Halsey is still going strong, while Olivia Rodrigo has been holding down the fort for Gen Z's new class of pop goils," in her article for Canadian music magazine exclaim!
She further notes that the origin of the style is debatable. "Sure, cursive singing's long, diverse history covers numerous parts of the world—my colleague is convinced Icelandic Björk was the impetus; others theorize Amy Winehouse as the British source code, while Australian pop star Tones and I is a top late-2010s offender."
A few years back Vice tackled the topic with an interesting timeline for when and how these indie-folk/new pop (mostly) musicians began this fad. Writer Jumi Akinfenwa shares, "First coined by Twitter user @TRACKDROPPA back in 2009, writing 'Voice so smooth its [sic] like I’m singing in cursive..,' the term was interpreted to be in reference to Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse, whose nostalgic but modern combination of jazz and vocal fry dominated the late 00s and has dominated pop music over the years since (think Sia, Lorde, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish)."
They further explain, "The final result is what we now know to be cursive singing or 'indie singing' – a style characterized by diphthongisation, wherein vowel sounds are stretched beyond what is necessary. The typical cursive vocal will resemble a child mid-tantrum trying to articulate their distress but ever so slightly missing the mark, with many phrases being incomprehensible. For example, 'flood' becomes 'floyuid,' 'time' becomes 'toyiuem,' and so on. In layman’s terms, these singers are doing the most."
In a piece for The Guardian, Deputy Opinion Editor Matthew Cantor claims that while the trend has "also been called 'indie girl voice,' there are plenty of non-indie, non-girls who do it, including Mendes, Justin Bieber and John Legend. Even Bob Dylan—not typically considered the most mellifluous vocalist—has used elements of cursive singing, according to the singer and YouTuber Yona Marie."
I once read that the over-pronunciation of "R" sounds in the words was British and Australian singers trying to sound more American. The Americans and Canadians then ironically began copying the style, creating an endless loop all around the 'wirreolld.'"
On the subreddit r/singing, the OP asks, "Why does everyone sing in cursive now?" Some suggest it comes from jazz or R&B roots. This Redditor theorizes simply that, "They do it to sound emotional and raw."
One funny comment mocks the idea of even questioning trends in the first place: "You, circa 1850: why is everyone singing bel canto now? It’s awful and I don’t get it. Why can’t they just sing marcato or folk style properly?"