Wife's encouraging speech to husband on a day his heart felt "weary" brings tears and hope
"You're not just keeping us afloat—you're thriving us."
A healthy and supportive marriage is a gift during tough times to provide support and lift each other up. A 2025 Pew Research Center study found that 74% of Americans "would be extremely or very likely to turn to their spouse or partner if they needed emotional support."
And for husband Jason (@dadlifejason), his wife Patience provided him with the love and encouraging words he needed on a hard day. "This was a day my heart was weary and she could feel it," he explained in the video's overlay about their marriage.
"This was a day when I felt like the whole world was on my shoulders and she could sense it," he wrote in the video's caption.
@dadlifejason
This was a day when I felt like the whole world was on my shoulders and she could sense it. #love #wordsofwisdom #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #husbandwife
In the video, the couple are sitting near each other in their home's living room and kitchen. Patience stands up and delivers a 90-second speech to Jason that he will never forget. "We're thriving because of you," she says. "Like, I'm able to get a new phone because of you. I'm able to go get my tests and get new glasses because of you. I'm able to have somebody come in here and clean because of you."
She continues, "I'm able to make a meal for not just our family but Crystal and Brett because of you. You're not just keeping us afloat—you're thriving us. And I appreciate you so much. The way you lavish your love on us is insane. You take such good care of us. You are such an incredible provider. And I don't just mean financially—you're incredible for our family."
Billy Crystal Crying GIF by MOODMAN Giphy
Patience concluded her speech: "Like I had expectations of what you're going to be like, and you have far surpassed them. I am overwhelmed with what a great provider you are for our family. I am so blessed and I'm so grateful that you're my husband. I just want you to know that. Okay?"
Then she walks over to give Jason a big, long hug. They both spend a few quiet moments in their embrace. "I just love you so much," she says, and Jason says, "I love you, too."
Jason adds in the video's overlay, "I needed this more than even I knew. Words heal," he wrote.
ugly cry GIF Giphy
The touching video got an emotional response from viewers, who noted Jason is the "richest man on Earth." "Her 90 seconds will motivate that man for decades. F*cking BRAVO to that woman for lifting up her man. And BRAVO to that man for busting his ass for the family he loves," one viewer wrote. Another added, "Tell me you're rich without telling me you're rich. what a great support system he has." Another viewer commented, "She spoke life into that man."
Others opened up and shared that they longed for the same support from their spouse. "God this is all I want from my wife. It’ll never come though. Nothing worse than feeling alone in a relationship and having to stay for the kids benefit," one wrote. Another shared, "This is what all men want."