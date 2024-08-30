Which U.S. state flags rank best and worst? An entertaining video grades each one.
Minnesota's got an attractive new flag. Virginia's got "nudity, murder, and an explicit call to violence." How does CGP Grey rank your state flag?
If U.S. state flags doesn't seem like a particularly riveting topic, that's only because you haven't seen YouTuber CGP Grey's comparison video, "DOES YOUR FLAG FAIL?" yet.
Most of us took some kind of state history class in school where we had to learn about—maybe even draw—our state's official flag. If you grew up in a state with a simple flag, that was an easy assignment. But if you were from, say, Washington state, drawing the flag was not really a viable option. (Have you ever tried to draw George Washington?) Same if you were from Minnesota (pre-2024) or New York or New Jersey. Forget it. Way too complicated.
What makes a flag fabulous or a fail is subjective, of course, but the criteria CGP Grey lays out is pretty solid:
1) Keep it simple, something a child could draw.
2) Make it distinct at a distance. No tiny details.
3) Three colors or fewer (unless you really know what you're doing, which you probably don't).
4) Symbols, colors and designs should mean something.
5) Words on a flag:ideally zero.
6) Do not write your state name on your flag.
Using these rules as a rubric, Grey graded at each state flag on a (somewhat) traditional grading scale. In addition to grades A through F, he added "S" at the top for "Super" and created an entire sub-grading system for the F tier (because so many states fail at all of the above).
Starting with Kansas, Montana, Wisconsin and Oregon (which violate nearly every good flag principle) and ending with Utah (which redesigned its flag just before the making of this video), Grey ranks each flag according to his grading scale.
Watch:
Congrats to New Mexico, Maryland, Texas and Utah for having the best flags in the U.S. (And special shoutout to Maryland for getting an S grade solely for being outrageously extra. Well done.)
As for the worst? Minnesota claimed that title, which is perhaps why the state decided to redesign its flag completely this past year. Now, instead of this jumbled, overly busy and impossible to draw mess:
It's pretty clear why the old Minnesota flag failed in CGP Grey's ranking.upload.wikimedia.org
Minnesota's new flag is clean, simple and bold with lovely colors to symbolize the "North Star State" and the "Land of 10,000 Lakes." It hits every one of Grey's criteria for good flag design:
The new Minnesota flag is much simpler.upload.wikimedia.org
And wouldn't you know it, CGP Grey made not one, but two videos dedicated the redesign of Minnesota's flag. Grey shares the issues with the original flag, the process of soliciting new design ideas and the six semi-final designs. Then he chose between the three final designs, proving his criteria is solid.
The actual final design is even simpler than his favorite of the three finalists, with the three stripes being replaced by a solid sky blue.
States redesigning flags or other symbols is always a controversial move, as some people have a hard time with change. In 2021, Mississippi changed its flag, which had included the battle flag of the Confederacy in its upper left corner. More than just an aesthetic choice, the removal of the Confederate flag from the state flag symbolized a recognition of the state's history of racism and segregation. Now Mississippi's flag features a magnolia flower surrounded by stars with the words "In God We Trust." Still breaking some of CGP's rules, but still a big step forward for symbolism.
