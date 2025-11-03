'Wheel of Fortune' fans speechless after contestant wins $50,000 solving impossible puzzle
And it took her just 1.5 seconds.
Are you still talking everyone's ear off about your last big Scrabble win? Still talking about your great Wordle guess from the other day? You might want to take a seat and watch how a truly great puzzle solver does it.
Listen, while we all love a hilarious Wheel of Fortune fail, watching an epic win can be just as entertaining. And that’s exactly what recently happened on The Wheel when a contestant named Traci Demus-Gamble made a winning puzzle solve so out-of-nowhere that it made host Ryan Seacrest jokingly check her for a hidden earpiece.
In a clip posted to the show’s YouTube account Friday, Jan. 17, Demus-Gamble waved to her husband who was standing on the sidelines before going up to the stage for her next challenge: guess a four-word “phrase.”
Step right up and take a spin on the Wheel of Fortune! Giphy
Demus-Gamble wasn’t off to a great start, as only two of her given letters (“T” and “E”) made it to the board. And the odds didn’t improve much after Demus-Gamble, admittedly “nervous,” gave the letters “M,” “C,” “D,” and “O” and only two of those letters showed up once on the board.
“Again, not too much more, but who knows, you’ve had a lot of good luck tonight,” Seacrest said. “Maybe it’ll strike you.”
Demus-Gamble had almost nothing to go off of. No category, no lucky words that were already filled in.
Then, all in under ten seconds (more like in 1.5 seconds), Demus-Gamble correctly guessed, “They go way back” like it was nothing. She was right, to the amazement of everyone watching.
Watch the incredible moment below:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"How in the world did you solve that last one?" Seacrest asked.
"I just dug deep, I dug deep," Demus-Gamble said.
Yeah, you dug real deep," Seacrest replied. "Congratulations, great, great work."
The clip racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, where commenters couldn't believe their eyes:
“Now THAT was an amazing solve.”
“Wow! That was impressive!”
“I couldn't solve that one to save my life, but Demus-Gamble got it like it was nothing.”
“There's only one way to describe this to me: 😦”
"One of the most impressive bonus round solves I've seen for this season"
"I’m happy for her, that was not an easy puzzle to solve and she got it right away. So amazing! I definitely had no idea what it was and I’m pretty good solving the puzzles."
Demus-Gamble's solve was absolutely incredible, but it might fall just short of being the best of all time.
In 2020, a woman named Taya solved a lengthy five-letter phrase with just two letters given: "A Place Like No Other." Another man guessed "Championship Match" with only the letter T present.
Demus-Gamble's epic solve definitely earns her a spot in the Wheel of Fortune Hall of Fame, however.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Solving word puzzles like this one might seem like pure luck, but there's definitely a strong element of skill involved. Keen watchers of the show will be familiar with patterns and will quickly be able to identify likely choices. For example, in the clip above, the first word is shown at "T_E_." It could be a lot of different words, but it's highly probable that it's "They." It takes a lot of practice and quick thinking to recognize that in just a fraction of a second.
According to her LinkedIn, Demus-Gamble has worked as an English teacher and as a self-employed author, which totally checks out.
At the end of the clip, Seacrest opened the envelope to reveal that Demus-Gamble’s puzzle solve won her $50,000, earning her a total win of $78,650. Certainly not chump change.
As for her winning strategy—Demus-Gamble assured no cheating was involved. “I just dug deep," she told Seacrest. We’ll say.
This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.
