+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Celebrity

Watch this unearthed video of Bruce Lee explaining why kung fu is like water

This 1965 interview is amazing to watch

bruce lee, kung fu, martial arts
www.flickr.com

Bruce Lee was best known for his film "Enter the Dragon"

In 1965 Bruce Lee sat down for what at first appeared to be an interview but starts looking more like an audition. Either way, the video has resurfaced in time to give the world a little bit of a reprieve from all of the recent events. For years Bruce Lee made a name for himself with his kung fu moves with his signature near jet black hair above his brows like a curtain. But in 1965 he was acting in Hong Kong having yet to cross over to American films.

In the clip Lee gets into the difference between the styles of martial arts and explains why kung fu is his favorite style by comparing it to water. Yeah, water. He says that kung fu is the ancestor of karate and jujitsu but kung fu is more fluid. It's hard to imagine how hitting someone or kicking the air at with the force of a lightning strike could be like water. But Lee explains it beautifully saying, "Because water is the softest substance in the world but yet it can penetrate the hardest rock, or anything, granite, you name it." He goes on to say "water also is insubstantial. By that I mean you cannot grasp nor hold it. You cannot punch it and hurt it."

According to the late actor and kung fu master, everyone that practices the art wants to be "soft like water and flexible and adapt itself to its opponent." The interview wasn't all philosophy and metaphors. Towards the end of the interview Lee is asked to demonstrate his unimaginable talent on a trepidatious volunteer that comically flinched every time Lee's fist or foot came mere inches from his face. Honestly, while it was funny, any sane person would flinch if the Bruce Lee's fist was flying towards your face with so much force that your hair flies backwards. Valid reaction.

Lee was one of the best at his craft in Hollywood and I'd wager to guess, around the globe. While he is no longer here, his legacy lives on through his films and this gem of an interview.

From Your Site Articles
bruce lee
Well Being

People share the 18 things that are a 'subtle sign' someone is really smart

via PixaBay

Albert Einstein

One of the strangest things about being human is that people of lesser intelligence tend to overestimate how smart they are and people who are highly intelligent tend to underestimate how smart they are.

This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect and it’s proven every time you log onto Facebook and see someone from high school who thinks they know more about vaccines than a doctor.

The interesting thing is that even though people are poor judges of their own smarts, we’ve evolved to be pretty good at judging the intelligence of others.

“Such findings imply that, in order to be adaptive, first impressions of personality or social characteristics should be accurate,” a study published in the journal Intelligence says. “There is accumulating evidence that this is indeed the case—at least to some extent—for traits such as intelligence extraversion, conscientiousness, openness, and narcissism, and even for characteristics such as sexual orientation, political ideology, or antigay prejudice.”

Keep ReadingShow less
intelligence
Pop Culture

Brendan Fraser's transformational new role reminds us exactly how far he's come in acting and in life

He's just getting started.

commons.wikimedia.org

Brendan Fraser plays 600-pound man in his latest film, "The Whale"

Brendan Fraser made headlines with his new starring role in "The Whale" and my teenage girl heart could not be happier. There's just something about seeing Fraser back on the big screen and in the spotlight that is really bringing about warm fuzzy feelings. Maybe it's the nostalgia from childhood or maybe its watching a well deserved comeback unfold. Either way, this is wonderful news.

In "The Whale," directed by acclaimed auteur Darren Aronofsky and based on a play of the same name, Fraser will be playing a man that struggles with obesity and is having difficulty connecting with his teenage daughter.

Keep ReadingShow less
brendan fraser
Health

'I felt ill': Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that nearly made him quit acting

This story originally appeared on 08.06.19


Remember Brendan Fraser? 10 years ago, he was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Then, he suddenly disappeared.

If you were a kid in the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."

But after 2008, he largely disappeared from major starring roles. His absence wasn't due to drugs, a sex-scandal, or illness — despite memes and even reported articles speculating about his career arc, with many blaming it on poor career choices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories