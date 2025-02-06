Typical everyday 'video-gaming' kid makes elderly dogs' (and their owners') lives better
Senior dogs get their "best days ever" - and it's a high school kid making it all happen.
Alex, a self-described video game-playing, Philadelphia Eagles-loving sophomore in high school, wanted to give back. So, instead of just making a TikTok video, he started a nonprofit charity to help raise money for senior dogs and their owners.
The inspiration came to him after he saw a video online of a soldier returning home from Afghanistan to his joyful elderly canine, who had been diagnosed with cancer. Alex shares, "The soldier couldn't afford to take his dog one last time to a place the dog used to love going." He further explains on his website, theirbestdayever.org, "They both loved the ocean, but he didn't have the physical or financial means to take his best friend for one last trip. It bothered me that this was even a challenge to do things I do every week with my own dogs."
Alex decided to do something about it. The idea was simple: "The mission of Their Best Day Ever is to provide small grants and physical assistance in order to give senior or ailing dogs a special day with their caretaker." With the help of his mom and some wonderful volunteers, the plan came to life.
brown and white long coated dog lying on floor Photo by Linoleum Creative Collective on Unsplash
How? It started with small fundraisers and served people and dogs in Alex's local Philadelphia area—car washes and dog walks, mostly. But over time, they started receiving private donations, and from there, it really took off. "We started getting calls from all over the country. People send in their dog requests, and we help them out with money. They take it from there!"
The charity then posts pictures and videos of the dogs they've helped (and other adorable pooches) on their @theirbestdayever Instagram. Alex explains, "The whole cycle repeats" in terms of getting more donations. People see the happy dogs and are inspired to help.
Dogs like Tito, who was rescued by George, a dog-shelter volunteer. After falling in love with Tito, George took him home. But because George can no longer drive, his neighbors, having seen the Instagram page, offered to take Tito to the beach—a place he loves. In a video posted online, you can see the 11-year-old mutt frolicking in the water, seemingly without a care in the world.
Or Rufus. This lucky elderly pup got his "best day ever" with the help of Alex and his charity, by spending the day on ski slopes in the Poconos. According to Instagram, Rufus "jumped on any pretty girl he saw—human and four-legged." The volunteer who helped make it happen said Rufus "was a player on the slopes."
The Insta page is filled with hundreds of inspirational posts of dogs living their best lives, many with the help of this nonprofit. One hundred percent of proceeds go directly to the people who apply for them. They merely ask that applicants reach out through their website with five to ten sentences on why and how they could benefit from a little help.
Why elderly dogs in particular? Alex says, "I just felt like there wasn't enough out there for older dogs."