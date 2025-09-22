Trader Joe's incident shocks woman into rethinking grocery bag hygiene
"Am I gross?"
At least 12 states in the U.S. have enacted laws encouraging the use of reusable bags for grocery shopping, resulting in a significant reduction in plastic waste entering landfills and oceans. The bans, which first started in San Francisco in 2007, have had a substantial effect on the environment; they are said to lead to up to a 47% reduction in plastic bag use.
Given the positive impact that reusable bags have on the environment, it feels wrong to shame someone for using them. However, a TikToker named Kaylen was recently shamed by a woman at the checkout stand because she had never washed her bags. Who knew that you had to wash your reusable bags, or if it was even possible?
“Okay, so I just went to Trader Joe's and now I'm very confused because I remembered to bring my reusable bags—good for me caring about the environment and all—and the lady who was ringing up all my groceries reached for the bag and she was like, ‘Oh these are just the best bags’ and ‘I was like yeah I love them so much’ and she was like, ‘Yeah and they wash so well, too,’” Kalen recalled. “Sorry, what? They wash well? Are we washing grocery bags now?”
@kaylenhailey
This is where I draw the line. Grocery bags are not laundry #traderjoes #reusablebag #laundry #fyp #relatable
The interaction had Kalen rethinking her hygiene habits and wondering if she was in the wrong. “Am I disgusting? It's never once crossed my mind to wash a grocery bag. Are you guys washing them?” she asked her followers. “Is everybody washing them except for me? Or is it just that lady? And if it's just that lady, what happened in her grocery bags?”
"Yes, wash them!!!! I used to work at Trader Joe’s, and I’ve seen gross stuff in the bags. She was definitely hinting for you to wash it, but trying to be nice!" Kat wrote in the comments. "As a former cashier. Some people's bags reeked, were sticky, and over disgusting. Wash or wipe them at least, pls," LivelaughLuv added. "So disposable bags were meant to be disposed of, like disposable straws or spoons. But reusable bags need to be washed every once in a while... you know... like reusable straws or spoons lol," Paige wrote.
Should I wash my reusable grocery bags?
One of the primary reasons cited by Reusethisbag to wash your bags is the prevalence of E. coli bacteria. On one trip to the store, you may have some meat that leaks into the bag. The next time, you may bring home fresh vegetables that are cross-contaminated with bacteria from the meat. This could result in you or your family members getting a nasty E. coli infection that can result in diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli could result in even more severe sickness.
E-Cloth recommends washing your bags after every use if you carry meat. If you are carrying items that are less likely to have contamination, then once a week will do.
How to clean your reusable grocery bags
Cotton reusable bags can be cleaned just as easily as your clothes by putting them into the washer. Putting them in the dryer may cause them to shrink, so it is best to hang dry them after they come out of the wash. Nylon bags can be washed inside-out with soap and water or put into the wash on a delicate cycle to prevent damage.